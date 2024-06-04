How to Get Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Wondering how to get the new Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? The latest chapter of Bungie’s long-running shooter adds plenty of new exotic items, with the Microcosm Trace rifle one of the biggest new firearms. Here’s everything we know so far about getting it.

How to Unlock Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

At the time of writing (June 3), we don’t yet know how to get the Microcosm Trace rifle in Destiny 2. All we know is that it’ll arrive in-game alongside The Final Shape, available as a weapon in the Heavy class.

Image Source: Bungie

Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle Perks and Abilities

While we don’t yet know much about how you get the Microcosm Exotic Trace rifle, we do know its blistering combat abilities and unique perks. Most of the time it fires a continuous blue beam at enemies, dealing constant damage for as long as it remains connected.

Its main perk, however, is a huge damage increase to shields. If you’re coming up against particularly stubborn shielded enemies in the new raid or across The Final Shape, this is a great way to soften them up while your teammates land damage as the shields break.

There could be a lot more to the Microcosm other than just its ability to weaken enemy shields, though. From a lore perspective, it seems to resemble the terraforming beam that the Traveller fired at the end of the Lightfall campaign. If the two are the same weapon, it could harness some hidden damage stats and perks that remain unannounced.

That’s everything you need to know about the Microcosm Exotic Trace rifle in Destiny 2! For more on the new expansion, check out how to get the Wishful Ignorance Exotic Titan Gauntlets and the best Prismatic Warlock builds.

