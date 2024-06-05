How to Get Ronin Ghost Shell in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

With the long-awaited Final Shape expansion finally out now, Destiny 2 players are diving into all of the new features and content in the game. Among them is the Ronin Ghost Shell; a new Exotic cosmetic item for the robot companion that accompanies your Guardian across their travels. If you’re wondering how to get the Ronin Ghost Shell in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, we’re here to help.

How Do You Get Ronin Ghost Shell in Destiny 2?

As it stands, you cannot get the Ronin Ghost Shell until Episode 1 of The Final Shape’s expansion releases. Called Echoes, it is slated to begin on June 11, 2024 – one week after The Final Shape initially launched.

Once Echoes is out, the Ronin Ghost Shell is slated to land as a new item alongside it. However, we don’t yet know exactly what the unlock method is. Looking at other Exotics that released alongside The Final Shape, though, we can take a good guess.

For example, to get the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper, you need to clear all of the new story missions that dropped alongside The Final Shape’s campaign. Similarly, the Ronin Ghost Shell could well be a reward for completing the new missions that land alongside Echoes.

Of course, as soon as we know exactly how to get the Ronin Ghost Shell, we’ll update this guide. Unfortunately though, it won’t be available in time for the upcoming Final Shape raid.

Ronin Ghost Shell Perks & Abilities

Equally, we don’t yet know what specific buffs and perks will come alongside the Ronin Ghost Shell. Generally speaking, in-game Ghost Shells tend to be purely cosmetic, decorating your companion in unique ways rather than altering their navigation abilities.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Ronin Ghost Shell in Destiny 2! For more on the game, check out how to find Prismatic Chests and how to unlock the new Pale Heart area.

