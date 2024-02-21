Quiz: Simlish or Swedish? Test Your Sims Knowledge

How well do you know the language your Sims speak to each other? It may have started as a gibberish language but Simlish has some excellent phrases and words you might know! If you think you can pick out the right words from a list of Swedish and Simlish then try our quiz below.
Simlish Quiz: Test Your Sims Language Skills
Our Simlish quiz has a list below of words and phrases taken from both The Sims and the Swedish language. Simlish is essentially a made-up language but some of the words sound remarkably like languages in Europe. We have chosen Swedish words and phrases to confuse Sims players and truly test your Similish expertise! Pick out the Simlish words from the list below and see if you are a Simlish Scholar.
Is It Simlish or Swedish? Test Your Sims Knowledge Here
What was the verdict for you? Did any of the Swedish words trip you up? Have you learned any new Simlish phrases, or perhaps gained interest in learning Swedish? If you think you can do better you can always take the Simlish quiz again and prove you are a true Simlish language expert.
