Quiz: Simlish or Swedish? Test Your Sims Knowledge

How well do you know the language your Sims speak to each other? It may have started as a gibberish language but Simlish has some excellent phrases and words you might know! If you think you can pick out the right words from a list of Swedish and Simlish then try our quiz below.

Simlish Quiz: Test Your Sims Language Skills

Our Simlish quiz has a list below of words and phrases taken from both The Sims and the Swedish language. Simlish is essentially a made-up language but some of the words sound remarkably like languages in Europe. We have chosen Swedish words and phrases to confuse Sims players and truly test your Similish expertise! Pick out the Simlish words from the list below and see if you are a Simlish Scholar.

Is It Simlish or Swedish? Test Your Sims Knowledge Here Sul Sul or Snalla? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Snalla Sul Sul! No Me Vel or Det Ar Bra? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Det Ar Bra No Me Vel Veena Fredishay or Lediga Rum? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Lediga Rum Veena Fredishay Feebee Lay or Tagga Ned? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Feebee Lay Tagga Ned Nar Oppnar De or Por See Gab Lurv? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Por See Gab Lurv Nar Oppnar De Om Za Gleb or Varsagod? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Varsagod Om Za Gleb God Natt or Ongie? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite God Natt Ongie Awasa Poa or Tack? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Tack Awasa Poa Bussen or Des Grobel? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Bussen Des Grobel Toalett or Jadosi? Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite Toalett Jadosi Continue Continue Play again

What was the verdict for you? Did any of the Swedish words trip you up? Have you learned any new Simlish phrases, or perhaps gained interest in learning Swedish? If you think you can do better you can always take the Simlish quiz again and prove you are a true Simlish language expert.

