how to become the godfather in bitlife

Some day, and that day may never come, I will call upon you to do a service for me.

I’d argue roleplaying is the funniest way to play BitLife, especially if we’re talking about committing dastardly deeds and becoming the Godfather. It’s worth the risk given all the respect and money you earn, too. If you want to live a life of organized crime, climb to the rank of Godfather with our BitLife guide!

How to Get Promoted to Godfather in BitLife

Like with any job, the Mafia has ranks. You start off being an Associate, onto Soldier, then Caporegime, Underboss, and finally the Godfather/Godmother (or Padrino, Chairman, Czar, and so on). Your journey to becoming the Godfather in BitLife starts before you’ve even joined:

Start committing crimes early. At 8 years old, you can start committing crimes, though you’re limited to mischief, shoplifting, pickpocketing, and being a porch pirate. Keep it to one petty crime every other year, which excludes murder. Join the Mafia when you’re 18 years old. There’s a chance you’ll be approached at any point after you turn 18. Instead of waiting, go into Special Careers and choose Mafia. When accepted, you’ll start as an Associate. Show the Mafia you have what it takes. The only way to move up is to continue committing crimes, preferably the lucrative kind. This includes bank robberies, stealing cars, train robberies, and extortion. Know when to ‘whack’ someone. Speaking of extortion, this gives you the option to ‘whack’ someone if you refuse to pay up. It’s a double-edged sword because on one hand, you get respect, but on the other, you lose out on money. Keep ‘whacking’ to a minimum, but don’t be too soft, either. Accept any and every job from the Godfather. We’re not talking about a boss asking you to double-check paperwork. This is the Godfather, and when he asks for you specifically, you get the job done. No questions asked.

If you expose rats, refrain from asking for promotions, and keep supplying the Godfather with your earnings, you’ll rise through the ranks in no time. It’ll be you sitting at the head of the crime family, not only powerful, but also quite rich. If you want to make an honest living, we suggest becoming a factory worker!