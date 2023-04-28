How to Rob a Train in BitLife Successfully

Image Source: Candywriter

If you’re going to live a life of crime in BitLife, you have to rob a train at least once.

There’s merit in being a goody two shoes, but in BitLife, the most fun you can have is being straight up evil. When you’ve decided being a hellion just isn’t enough, try your hand at breaking the law, like robbing a train. Yes, even you can join the ranks of famous train robbers. Without further ado, here’s how to successfully rob a train in BitLife.

How to Rob a Train in BitLife

Robbing a train in BitLife has the potential to be incredibly lucrative, but the keyword here is “potential.” You might walk away with a handful of bills or millions. It may also fail miserably in which case you’ll have to consider escaping prison. If you want to take a crack at it, follow along:

Reach adulthood. Age up until you’re 18 years old. You’re free to live life as you see fit, but do keep yourself out of the kind of trouble that would get you sent to a juvenile detention center. When you’re 18, open Activities and select Crime. You’ll find the option to rob a train near the bottom. Pick a train station to rob, the time, and hope for the best. Which train station you rob is of no consequence. The time you choose should be as close to your time in real life as possible. Sunrise is 6 AM; High Noon is 12 PM; 4:20 is exactly that; Sunset is 6 PM; and Midnight is 12 AM. Failing that, the train simply won’t arrive. Don’t cheat; it’ll end poorly. You may have heard of a little trick that involves altering your device’s clock so the train arrives sooner. Unfortunately, that’s no longer possible; in fact, instead of robbing the train, the Locomotive of Death will rob you of your life.

That wasn’t so hard, was it? In reality, it would be near impossible, but that’s what it takes to rob a train in BitLife. What matters most is that you attempt the robbery at the right time, otherwise the train will never show up. If you found this walkthrough useful, check out other guides on BitLife using the links below. Why not learn how to rob a bank?

