How to Escape All Prisons in BitLife, Explained

If you’re planning to escape prison in BitLife, you have to know the tricks of the trade.

BitLife simulates life in rather comical and oftentimes ridiculous ways. Live a life of comfort as an athlete or, if you so choose, cause trouble to the people around you. However, this leads to consequences: a free trip to prison. Luckily, you can escape and it might be your best option depending on how long you’ll be there. How does it work? Well, lucky for you, we’ll teach you the tricks on how to escape prison in BitLife!

How to Escape Prison in BitLife

So, in BitLife you’ve landed in prison and decided to escape. You’re then presented with a checkerboard featuring you, a guard, some black lines, and an exit. If you want to successfully escape prison in BitLife, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

The guard moves towards you. Whenever you move a single space, in any direction, the guard takes two steps. When he does, he’ll move horizontally first, then whichever direction moves him closer to you. Use the walls to your advantage. You’ll notice several tiles have black borders—those are actually walls. What’s nice is that you can get a guard to waste their first move if there’s a wall next to him. It’s an effective strategy, as is looking out for tiles with three walls to trap guards inside. Don’t get caught. While this is obvious, the consequences of getting caught include several years added to your sentence. Three types of prisons exist: minimum, medium, and maximum. They’re increasingly difficult, so really consider the risk.

Well, folks, now that you know how to escape prison in BitLife, are you ready to take on the establishment? Maximum security prisons will definitely be tough, but as long as you take your time, you’ll be fine. When you’re ready to leave a life of crime, consider earning the Ballon d’Or or the Golden Superstar Mode theme.

