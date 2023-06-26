Image Source: Candywriter

BitLife is all about roleplaying, from living life as a hustler to a famous writer, but what if you wanted to be a factory worker? It isn’t a career that pays well, but perhaps you’re a completionist or you’re looking to complete Bitlife’s weekly challenges. Either way, becoming a factory worker in BitLife is achievable by most Bitizens, including you!

How to Become a Factory Worker in BitLife

The road to becoming a factory worker in BitLife doesn’t require much in the way of requirements. A lot of it comes down to having a good head on your shoulders and staying out of trouble. If trouble is what you want, I suggest joining the Italian Mafia instead, otherwise:

Stay out of trouble. Like I mentioned before, being a good kid does pay off. When you’re growing up, stay out of fights, avoid crimes and prison, and don’t do drugs. You can’t be a factory worker from behind bars, and a DUI can seriously ruin your shot at advancing, too. Graduate high school. Last, but not least, is getting your diploma. You don’t have to be a straight A student, but don’t be a slacker, either. Put in enough effort to pass and you’ll be golden! Apply to be a factory worker. Open up Occupations and choose Jobs. You’re looking for Factory Worker (Corporate), and given the salary, it’s usually near the bottom. If not, age up or restart BitLife, then try again.

With any luck, you’ll become a factory worker in BitLife fairly easily. It’s honest living, and you never had to rob a train to make it happen or something else wild. It wouldn’t be a bad occupation to pursue for one of the many Ribbons in BitLife, though!

About the author

