How to Complete BitLife One Peace Challenge

Need some tips on how to complete the BitLife One Peace challenge? This limited-time collection of missions is clearly based on the beloved One Piece manga and anime, with tasks linked to its wacky characters. If you’re eager to complete it but need a helping hand, this guide will get you on your way.

How to Complete the One Peace Challenge in BitLife

There are five objectives you need to complete to finish the BitLife One Peace Challenge. They are as follows:

Be born a male in Brazil

Befriend a man from Japan

Befriend a woman from Norway

Pirate 5+ porches

Own a pirate ship

Fortunately, most of them are pretty straightforward. All you need to do is reroll your character until they’re a male from Brazil. Then, move to a country like the United States, get an office job, and browse your colleagues list to find people from Japan and Norway.

The porch pirate task is very easy too, only requiring you to steal a few small parcels. The chances of you getting arrested or incarcerated are incredibly slim, so you should be safe.

The only challenging element is owning a pirate ship. To buy these, you’ll have to go to the Boat Sales shop in the Assets menu, then refresh year upon year until you find a pirate ship. It won’t be cheap at all, making this the toughest component of the challenge.

What are the One Peace BitLife Challenge Rewards?

Image Source: BitLife via Twinfinite

As with all other limited-time challenges in BitLife, for completing the One Peace missions you get one free mystery item. This is exactly the same as the heirlooms you get once per day. Most of these are broadly useless and don’t have much value, but some can be sold for a fortune.

Of course, once you complete 100 of these timed challenges, you also get Superstar Mode for free, saving the $4.99 fee. That will take a good while, but more straightforward challenges like One Peace minimize the grind a little.

That’s everything you’ll need on the One Peace challenge in BitLife. For more on the game, brush up on how to become a model, and how to become a pilot.