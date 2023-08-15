How to Dye Clothes & All Dye Colors in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The only correct move is to become the most stylish killing machine.

Character customization in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a given, but did you know you can also customize armor? If you find the right items (or merchants), you can actually purchase dye and use it on your armor. The only difficult part might be hunting down a color you actually want to use.

How to Dye Your Armor & Clothes

As said, the best place to find Dye is through merchants. The earliest is through one of the Tieflings found at Emerald Grove. Either way, it is a simple process from there once you buy it.

Click on the Dye your inventory to open up its related actions and choose Combine (Character).

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

This will bring up a new window that will let you apply it to a piece of armor or clothing.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

This will, of course, use up the Dye, but it will apply the color of your choosing. For example, here is our before and after when using the Pale Pink Dye.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you are unhappy with a dye, it is best to save before using it (as the game lacks a preview), or there is a Dye Remover item you can find in the game.

All Dye Colors

Azure

Baby Blue and Gold

Black Blue

Black and Summer Green

Black Pink

Black Red

Black Teal

Blue

Blue Green

Blue Purple

Brown Alabaster

Golden

Green Pink

Harlequin Black and White

Ice Cream

Lavender

Maroon

Mellow Fruit

Ocean

Orange

Orange Blue

Pale Green

Pale Pink

Purple

Purple Red

Red

Red Brown

Red White

Rich Red

Royal Blue

Sage Green

Swamp Green

Teal

White Brown

White Red

It’s going to take a little while to track down all the Dye colors that are possible. If you find a merchant, there’s a chance their selection will reset on a Long Rest, so that’s a good way to find more Dye. For more Baldur’s Gate 3 guides on how to find better equipment to Dye, check out our links below.