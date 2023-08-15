How to Dye Clothes & All Dye Colors in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Character customization in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a given, but did you know you can also customize armor? If you find the right items (or merchants), you can actually purchase dye and use it on your armor. The only difficult part might be hunting down a color you actually want to use.
How to Dye Your Armor & Clothes
As said, the best place to find Dye is through merchants. The earliest is through one of the Tieflings found at Emerald Grove. Either way, it is a simple process from there once you buy it.
Click on the Dye your inventory to open up its related actions and choose Combine (Character).
This will bring up a new window that will let you apply it to a piece of armor or clothing.
This will, of course, use up the Dye, but it will apply the color of your choosing. For example, here is our before and after when using the Pale Pink Dye.
If you are unhappy with a dye, it is best to save before using it (as the game lacks a preview), or there is a Dye Remover item you can find in the game.
All Dye Colors
- Azure
- Baby Blue and Gold
- Black Blue
- Black and Summer Green
- Black Pink
- Black Red
- Black Teal
- Blue
- Blue Green
- Blue Purple
- Brown Alabaster
- Golden
- Green Pink
- Harlequin Black and White
- Ice Cream
- Lavender
- Maroon
- Mellow Fruit
- Ocean
- Orange
- Orange Blue
- Pale Green
- Pale Pink
- Purple
- Purple Red
- Red
- Red Brown
- Red White
- Rich Red
- Royal Blue
- Sage Green
- Swamp Green
- Teal
- White Brown
- White Red
It’s going to take a little while to track down all the Dye colors that are possible. If you find a merchant, there’s a chance their selection will reset on a Long Rest, so that’s a good way to find more Dye. For more Baldur’s Gate 3 guides on how to find better equipment to Dye, check out our links below.