Baldur’s Gate 3 Heavy Armor: How to Get, Requirements & Is it Worth Using? Explained

Picking the right equipment for your party and main character in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be tricky. You have to deal with class specifications, proficiencies, and even the luck of finding good items. Heavy armor might not fit everyone, but it might be just what you need.

Heavy Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3 Explained

As there are feats that allow you to gain new armor proficiencies, the benefits of heavy armor are definitely worth giving this equipment type a look.

Finding Heavy Armor

Your best chances to find Heavy Armor are through the same way you find just about everything else: looting. The odds of finding Heavy Armor are better against certain larger-stature humanoid enemies, as Goblins don’t seem to drop anything besides their weapons.

Another option is to find merchants, as they usually have many types of armor. This is also your best way to find uncommon or better gear, as well. Though, the prices aren’t always super friendly. You can spot a merchant by the bag icon on the map.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Heavy Armor Requirements

Any class can use Heavy Armor, but it isn’t always an option from the start. Fighters, Paladins, and three Cleric subclasses (Life, Nature, Temptes, or War Domains) have proficiency at level one.

For everyone else, there is a bit of a path to take, and it will use up feat choices, potentially all of them.

Unless you lack ANY armor proficiency (Warlock, Wizard, Monk), you’ll have to grab the Moderately Armored feat followed by Heavily Armored. If you are one of these three classes, that chain will have to start with Lightly Armored, using up all three of your possible feats.

Is Heavy Armor Worth it?

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

There is nothing about this that makes it a must-have for survival. Armor choices are all up to the player. If you weren’t aware, armor doesn’t work like it does in other RPGs, where you get a damage reduction. Instead, it is all about making enemies less likely to connect a hit. Heavy Armor means you are looking at a decent AC (Armor Class) stat, which means enemies are much more likely to miss. This is further augmented by having high Dexterity characters.

Heavy Armor is also unwise on your stealthy characters, as it negatively affects stealth checks. So while it might not be good for everyone, it is good for tanks.

Hopefully, this will help you make a more informed decision regarding Heavy Armor when it comes time to divvy up loot for the party. For more Baldur’s Gate 3 companion and classes guides, check out our links below.