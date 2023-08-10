Worst Classes To Pick in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There is plenty of player freedom when it comes to crafting the character of your choice. The class decisions are definitely a subjective choice, but there are good and bad ones to have when starting. Though any class can be utilized in a beneficial way, we have picked our choices for the worst classes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Worst Classes

There will certainly be some disagreement here, but we have picked the three that we think are the worst.

Bard

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you hit a certain level with a Bard, they aren’t so bad. But until that point is reached, they are a pretty terrible choice for your main character. Most every other class gives you better offensive capabilities. Though you do get the Charisma check bonuses, battle readiness and skill are a must in picking a new class. Hitting level three gets you access to the subclasses, but surviving to that point can easily prove too much of a chore.

Monk

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Regardless of the above complaints against the Bard for not doing enough damage, Monk isn’t a better choice because they can. The low weapon specializations make this a rather bland choice that doesn’t offer some of the fun attack variety other classes feature. Similarly to the Bard, this is (somewhat) worked out later through leveling, but it’s not enough to offset the early chunk.

Fighter

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Continuing with pointing out the boring classes, Fighter absolutely fits that particular bill. Fighters just don’t give the same level of excitement that the beefier melee classes give, nor the added bonuses of silly spells. They aren’t an in-between enough class to give any sort of reasonable benefit that would draw a player’s eye the first time they make a character. They work much better as a companion’s class because you aren’t technically stuck with them.

These are our picks for the worst classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’d like to voice your objections, we would love to hear them in the comments.