How to Split Items in Inventory in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re going to come across plenty of items that you and your party members can loot and pick up, but what if one of you gets to everything before everyone else? To divvy up the goods, you can split the items in one player’s inventory with the others in the party, but it might not be clear as to how at first. Here’s how to split items in your inventory in BG3.

Splitting Item Stacks in BG3

Say you really feel compelled to give Lae’zel one of the Rotten Tomatoes that you’ve got. All you have to do is go into your inventory and right-click on the item, opening the Context Menu. Click on the Split Item button, then choose on the slider how many of them you want to split.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once the items are separated, you’ll see that the number of the item has decreased by the amount you took away, and if you scroll to the last open spot in your inventory you’ll find those items, separated and ready to be shared.

How Do You Give Other Players Items in BG3?

You can give the items to other players in a couple of different ways, entirely up to whatever you feel is easiest. You can click and drag the items to either the card of the desired character on the left of the screen, or if you’ve got your inventory in Party View, you can drag the items directly into the inventory of whoever you’d like. If you right-click on the items in your inventory, towards the bottom of the context menu are also the options to send the items to any of your party members, or if you don’t feel like being friendly, you can always drop them on the ground and have your party members pick it up off the floor.

While many of the issues you’ll find throughout Faerûn are more complicated, that’s really all there is for how to split items in your BG3 inventory. If you could use any other guides on anything from Mundane Chests to Arcane Turrets, be sure to keep checking back for more.