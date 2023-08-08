What to Do With Chest of the Mundane in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Arcane Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may encounter a strange treasure chest on one of the balconies. If you pass the Perception check, your character will comment that magic surrounds the Chest of the Mundane. Although it only holds junk items, the treasure chest is actually hiding some great loot under your nose.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Chest of the Mundane Guide

The Chest of the Mudane is a magical container that transforms all objects inside it into common items, such as spoons and bowls. If you remove the loot from the chest, the objects will revert to their true form. I suggest manually transferring the items into your inventory so you can see what kind of new loot you’ve obtained.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

For instance, during my playthrough, I got five items inside the Chest of the Mundane. After moving the objects into my bag, I received the following:

Scroll of Protection from Evil and Good

Mystra’s Grace boots

Scroll of Mage Armour

Gold Ingot

Hearthlight Bomb

Another great way to use the Chest of the Mundane is to pick up the item and use it as a container in your inventory. Besides transforming the look of the objects, the chest also changes their weight, allowing you to carry heavy items without trouble. Of course, the downside is that once you put an object into the container, you won’t know what it is until you pull it out again.

