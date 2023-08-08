How to Finish the Masterwork Weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While exploring the Blighted Village, you can find a hidden smithing room inside one of the houses in Baldur’s Gate 3. After reading Highcliff’s Blueprints, you can start the Finish the Masterwork Weapon side quest, which tasks you with finding the Sussur Tree Bark.

BG3 Finish the Masterwork Weapon Quest Guide

You can find the Sussur Tree Bark in the northwest area of the Underdark. To reach this location, you can either head west from the Myconic Colony or walk north from the Beach. Be careful when venturing toward the Sussur Tree since there are several Hook Horrors patrolling around the plant.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You will need to climb onto the large tree branch and head toward the main trunk to obtain the Sussur Tree Bark. Afterward, you can return to the forge at the blacksmith’s house in the Blighted Village.

First, you must fire up the furnace by interacting with the Blacksmith’s Bellows. Next, you can click on Melting Furnace and insert the Sussur Tree Bark into the available slot. Finally, you can place the weapon of your choice to be imbued with the Sussur Tree power.

Remember that you can only use basic gear and not a magical one. During my playthrough, I decided to craft the Sussur Dagger, which offers 3-6 Damage and applies Silence on the target. Other weapons you can create include the Sussur Greatsword and the Sussur Sickle.

Besides the Finish the Masterwork Weapon side quest, you can also find other interesting events in the Blighted Village. If you jump into the well at the center of the settlement, you enter the Whispering Depth and obtain the Dark Amethyst from the Phase Spider Matriarch’s nest. You can use this magical object to unlock and read the Necromancy of Thay book in Baldur’s Gate 3.