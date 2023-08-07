How to Get & Use Dark Amethyst in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter numerous mysterious and magical artifacts with unknown powers. Among them is the strange and ominous Dark Amethyst, which you can find deep underground. If you want to learn more about this object, you’ve come to the right place because we’ll explain everything you need to know about it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Amethyst Location

You can obtain the Dark Amethyst from the Phase Spider Matriarch’s nest in the Whispering Depth. To reach this area, you must jump down to the open well near the teleportation point in the Blighted Village.

The Whispering Depth is a network of underground caverns infested with monsters called Phase Spiders and Ettercaps. You can learn interesting lore by reading several documents scattered in this zone, but your goal is to head west until you find the Phase Spider Matriarch’s nest at X:-553 Y:-356.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Dark Amethyst will be lying on the ground underneath the nest. You can claim the item by beating the Phase Spider Matriarch or using stealth to steal the object and avoid a boss battle.

How to Use Dark Amethyst in BG3

The Dark Amethyst is the key for the Necromancy of Thay book and a quest item for the Search the Cellar mission. This creepy book is hidden inside the cellar underneath the Apothecary behind the Blighted Village’s teleportation point (X:-647 Y:-364).

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you insert the Dark Amethyst into the hole on the book’s cover, you can read the content of the Necromancy of Thay. Be warned that you must pass three Wisdom roll checks with increasing difficulties to finish reading the book, with the last roll check being 20. However, if you succeed, you will receive a “blessing” that lets you cast the Speak With Dead spell without using a spell slot.

Now that you know how to use the Dark Amethyst in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can continue your journey and explore the Forgotten Realms. I highly recommend visiting the Overgrown Ruins and meeting Withers. This mummified man offers several valuable services, such as changing your class.