How to Respec in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game filled with important choices that will impact your gameplay and story. Although many of these decisions are permanent, there are some choices that you can change, such as your character’s class. If you want to know how to respec in BG3, you’ve come to the right place because this guide will tell you everything you need to know about this topic!

BG3 How to Change Class

In order to change your class, you must speak with an NPC named Withers in your camp. So far, there seem to be two ways to trigger this character to appear: find his coffin inside the Overgrown Ruins or reach the Goblin Camp.

After falling from the Nautiloid, you will get stranded on a random beach with your companion. North of your landing spot, you will encounter a locked ancient door leading to the Overgrown Ruins. There are several ways to enter this area:

Jump into the hole on the second floor (You will need to make it bigger by dropping the stone block suspended on a crane).

Lockpicking the door on the Chappel.

Lockpicking the ancient door.

Opening the hatch west of the Overgrown Ruins.

I highly recommend exploring the area since this zone hides several great treasures. In the last room, you will discover Withers’ coffin by pressing a hidden button on the wall. Unfortunately, opening the secret chamber will disturb the dead scholars in the area, and you must beat them first.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The second way to get Withers to appear is to reach the Goblin Camp. Do note that I’m not quite sure about the triggers, but I somehow saw him standing in my camp before exploring the Dank Crypt. During my playthrough, I headed toward the mountain pass, got mentally attacked by the Absolute, and met with my Guardian.

Since I felt I was progressing the main plot too far, I decided to walk back and enter my campsite while standing in the Goblin Camp. Lo and behold, there’s a weird mummified man beside the boat near the river.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Now you just need to speak with Withers, and he will drag you into a short conversation about life and death. Once he is satisfied, he will offer his services to you:

Revive a dead party member : 200 Gold

: 200 Gold Hire a companion : 100 Gold

: 100 Gold Change your class: 100 Gold

Unfortunately, although Withers is very powerful and lets you change any character’s class, he cannot alter your appearance. So far, the only way to transform your protagonist’s face in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to use a spell or wear the Mask of the Shapeshifter.