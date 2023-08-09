All Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an extensive list of Spells, allowing any Magic user to perform attacks on the enemy, cast illusions, induce status effects, and provide useful perks and benefits for themselves and the rest of their party. To help you learn about these assets and consider which selections you’d like to take for your character build, we’ve compiled a list of all Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, organized by Level, so follow along below.
Cantrips
|Spell Name
|Description
|Classes
|Acid Splash
|Throw a bubble of acid that damage each creature it hits.
|Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
|Blade Ward
|Take only half of the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks.
|Socerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight, Cleric,
Bard, Arcane Trickster
|Bone Chill
|Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. An undead target receives Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight, Cleric, Bard
|Dancing Lights
|Illuminate a 9m radius.
|Sorcerer, Wizard,
Eldritch Knight, Bard
|Eldritch Blast
|Conjure beam(s) of crackling energy.
The spell creates two beams at 5th level and three beams at 11th level.
|Warlock
|Fire Bolt
|Hurl a mote of fire.
|Wizard, Sorcerer,
Eldritch Knight, Arcane Trickster
|Friends
|Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature.
Once the spell ends, the creature knows it was Charmed and might accuse the spellcaster.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight, Cleric
|Mage Hand
|Create an invisible spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects.
|Arcane Trickster, Wizard, Cleric, Bard, Eldritch Knight
|Guidance
|Bestow guidance upon an ally. They gain a +1d4 bonus to Ability Checks.
|Cleric, Druid
|Light
|Infuse an object with an aura of light.
|Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
|Minor Illusion
|Create an illusory image that distracts nearby creatures, compelling them to investigate.
You can remain hidden while casting this spell.
|Arcane Trickster, Cleric, Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
|Poison Spray
|Project a puff of noxious gas.
|Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Arcane Trickster, Eldritch Knight
|Produce Flame
|A flickering flame appears in your hand. It sheds bright light in a 3m radius and deals 1d8 Fire damage when thrown.
Throwing the flame immediately after you conjure it does not cost an action. Extinguishing or throwing it on subsequent turns costs an action
|Druid
|Ray of Frost
|Reduce the target’s Movement Speed by 3m.
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Cleric, Eldritch Knight
|Resistance
|Magically bolster a creature’s defences. Target receives a +1d4 bonus to Saving Throws.
|Cleric, Druid,
|Sacred Flame
|Conjure a flame-like radiance that deals 1d8 Radiant damage.
|Cleric
|Selune’s Dream
|An ally you touch regains 1d8 hit points, but potentially falls into a slumber.
|User equipped with Amulet of Selune
|Shillelagh
|mbue your staff or club with nature’s power. It becomes magical, deals 1d8+2 Bludgeoning damage, and uses your Spellcasting Ability for Attack Rolls.
|Druid
|Shocking Grasp
|The target cannot use reactions. This spell has Advantage on creatures wearing metal armour.
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard, Cleric
|Thaumaturgy
|Manifest a sign of supernatural power that grants you advantage on Intimidation and Performance checks.
|Cleric
|Thorn Whip
|Strike at a target with a thorny, vine-like whip. It deals 1d6 Piercing damage and pulls the target 3m closer to you if it is Large or Smaller in size.
|Druid
|True Strike
|Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Eldritch Knight, Arcane Trickster, Ranger
|Vicious Mockery
|Unleash a string of enchanted insults at a creature. It takes damage and receives Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll.
|Bard
Level 1 Spells
|Spell Name
|Description
|Classes
|Animal Friendship
|Convince a beast not to attack you.
|Bard, Cleric, Ranger, Druid
|Amor of Agathys
|Gain 5 temporary hit points and deal 5 Cold Damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attacks.
|Warlock, Sorcerer
|Arms of Hadar
|Call forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions.
|Warlock
|Bane
|Target up to 3 creatures. They receive a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Bard, Cleric
|Bless
|Bless up to 3 creatures. They gain a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Paladin, Cleric
|Burning Hands
|Send out flame jets of 5 ft. length in a horizontal arc of about 120 degrees. The target suffers 1d3 points of damage, +2 points for each level of the caster, to a maximum of 1d3+20 points of fire damage.
|Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Charm Person
|Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue and prevent it from attacking. Enemies have Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed.
|Warlock, Wizard, Sorcerer, Arcane Trickster, Cleric, Bard, Druid
|Chromatic Orb
|Hurl a sphere of energy.
It deals 3d8 Thunder damage, or deals 2d8 Acid, Cold; Fire, Lightning, or Poison damage and creates a surface.
|Wizard, Sorcerer, Eldritch Knight, Arcane Trickster, Warlock, Bard
|Color Spray
|Blind creatures up to a combined 33 hit points.
|Eldritch Knight, Arcane Trickster, Sorcerer, Wizard, Cleric
|Compelled Duel
|Compel an enemy to attack only you. It cannot attack other creatures.
|Paladin
|Create Or Destroy Water
|Call forth rain or destroy a water-based.
|Druid, Cleric, Sorcerer
|Cure Wounds
|Heal a creature you can touch for 1d8+2.
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger
|Disguise Self
|Magically change all aspects of your appearance.
|Arcane Trickster, Sorcerer, Bard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, WIzard, Ranger
|Dissonant Whispers
|Whisper a discordant melody to a creature and Frighten it. On a save, the target still takes half damage.
|Bard, Warlock
|Divine Favor
|Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1∼4 Radiant Damage.
|Paladin
|Enhance Leap
|Triple a creature’s jumping distance.
|Druid, Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Sorcerer, Warlock
|Ensnaring Strike
|Your attack summons thorny vines that possibly Ensnare your target.
|Ranger
|Entangle
|Vines sprout from the ground, slowing creatures within and possibly Entangling them.
|Druid
|Expeditious Retreat
|Gain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends.
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock
|Faerie Fire
|Encase multiple targets in colourful light. The targets turns visible, and Attack Rolls against the targets have Advantage.
|Bard, Druid
|False Life
|Gain 7 temporary hit points.
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Feather Fall
|You and nerby allies Immunity to Falling damage.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight
|Find Familiar
|Gain the service of a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal from of your choose.
|Arcane Trickster, Wizard, Ranger, Eldritch Knight, Warlock
|Fog Cloud
|The cloud Blinds and Heavily Obscures creatures within it.
|Ranger, Wizard
|Goodberry
|Conjure four magical berries into your or a companion’s inventory. Creatures who eat a berry regain 1~4 hit points.
Berries disappear after a Long Rest.
|Druid, Ranger
|Grease
|Cover the ground in grease, slowing creatures within and possibly making them fall Prone.
|Eldritch Knight, Wizard
|Guiding Bolt
|Call forth a beam of light that grants Advantage on the next Attack Roll against the target.
|Cleric
|Hail of Thorns
|The thorns deal Weapon Damage to the target and then explode. The explosion deals an additional 1~10 Piercing damage to the target and surrounding creatures.
|Ranger
|Healing Word
|Heal a creature you can see.
|Cleric, Bard
|Hellish Rebuke
|The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames. Target still takes half damage on a save.
|Warlock, Bard,
|Heroism
|Make yourself or a target immune to Frightened and gain 5 temporary hit points each turn.
|Bard, Paladin
|Hex
|Curse a creature so it takes additional damage whenever you attack it and inflict Disadvantage on Ability Checks with an Ability of your choosing. If the target dies before the spell ends. you can Hex a new creature without expending a spell slot.
|Warlock
|Hunter’s Mark
|Mark a creature as your quarry to deal an additional 1d6 Slashing Damage whenever you hit it with a weapon attacks.
If the target dies before the spell ends, you can mark a new creature without expending a Spell Slot.
|Ranger
|Ice Knife
|Throw a shard of ice that deals 1∼10 Piercing damage. It explodes and deals 2∼12 Cold damage to anyone nearby. It leaves an ice surface.
|Druid, Sorcerer, WIzard, Eldritch Knight
|Inflict Wounds
|Putrfy a creature with the nectrotic energy filling your hands.
|Cleric, Oathbreaker
|Longstrider
|Touch a creature to increase its Movement Speed by 3m.
|Bard, Druid, Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Wizard
|Lunar Mend
|Expend spell slots to regain hit points while wild shaped.
Yor regain 1d8 hit points per level of the spell slot.
|Circle of the Moon
|Mage Armor
|Protec a target from attacks: increase its Armour Class to 13 + its Dexterity modifier.
|Sorcerer, Wizard, Arcane Trickster, Eldritch Knight
|Magic Missile
|Shoot 3 magical dsarts, each dealing 2∼5 Force damage. They always hit their target.
|Arcane Trickster, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Protection From Evil and Good
|Protect a creature against aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead.
The target can’t be Charmed, Frightened, or possessed by them, and when these creatures attack it, they do so with disadvantage.
|Cleric, Warlock, Wizard
|Ray of Sickness
|Deal 2d8 Poison damage. Possibly Poisons the target.
|Eldritch Knight, Wizard, Sorcerer
|Sanctuary
|You or an ally cannot be target until you attack or harm a creature. You can still take damage from area spells.
Until the affected entity attacks or harms another creature, it cannot be targeted by enemy attacks. However, it can still take damage from spells that influence a large area.
|Paladin
|Searing Smite
|Deal an extra 1~6 Fire Damage and set your target on fire: it takes 1~6 Fire damage every turn.
|Paladin
|Shield
|When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your Armour Class by 5. You take no damage from Magic Missile.
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Shield of Faith
|Protect a creature from attacks: increases its Armor Class by 2.
|Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion
|Sleep
|Put creatures into a magical slumber. Select targets up to a combined 24 hit points.
|Arcane Trickster, Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Speak With Animals
|Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts.
|Ranger, Wildheart
|Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
|Knock a creture Prone with laughter, without the ability to get up. The creature must have an Intelligence of 5 or more.
The target can try to shake off the effect on each turn.
|Arcane Trickster, Eldritch Knight, Wizard, Sorcerer, Bard
|Thunderous Smite
|Pushes your target 3m away and possibly knocks it Prone.
|Paladin
|Thunderwave
|Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects.
|Bard, Druid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Wraithful Smite
|Possibly Frightens your target. They will be easier to hit and cannot move.
|Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion
|Witch Bolt
|Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning. Deal an additional 1∼12 Lightning Damage each turn by activating it.
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Level 2 Spells
|Spell Name
|Description
|Classes
|Aid
|Bolster your allies with toughness and resolve to heal and increase their hit point maximum.
|Cleric, Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion
|Arcane Lock
|Close a door or container with a magical lock.It can no longer be lockpicked or opened with Knock.
|Wizard
|Barkskin
|Protect a creature from attacks: increase its Armor Class up to 16.
|Druid, Ranger
|Blindness
|Limit a foes sight range. It is easier to hit, and the creature will miss more often.
Attack Rolls against it have Advantage and the foe attacks with Disadvantage.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Cleric, The Fiend, Wizard
|Blur
|Attackers have Disadvantage on Attack rolls against you.
Doesn’t affect creatures that don’t rely on sight or that can see through illusions.
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Branding Smite
|Your weapon gleams with astral radiance as you strike and possibly marks your target with light, preventing it from turning Invisible.
|Oath of Devotion, Oath of the Ancients
|Calm Emotions
|Suppress strong emotions in an area, making all humanoids immune to being Charmed or Frightened.
|Bard, Cleric
|Cloud of Daggers
|Conjure a cloud ofspinning daggers that attack anyone inside.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Crown of Madness
|Instil madness in a humanoid enemy, making them attack the creature closest to them (other than you), even if it’s allied.
|Oathbreaker, Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Darkness
|Create a cloud of magical darkness that Heavily Obscures and Blinds creatures within. Creatures cannot make ranged attacks into or out of it.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Oathbreaker
|Darkvision
|Grant a creature the ability to see in the dark out to a range of 12m.
|Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard, Druid
|Detect Thoughts
|Focus your mind to read the thoughts of certain creatures while talking to them.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard, The Great Old One
|Enhance Ability
|Bestow a magical enhancement upon an ally. They gain Advantage on Ability Checks with a chosen Ability.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Cleric, Druid
|Enlarge – Reduce
|Make a creature larger or smaller to affect their weapon damage and Strength Checks and Saving Throws.
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Flame Blade
|Conjure a flaming scimitar in your hand that deals 3d6 Fire damage and sheds bright light in a 3m radius and dim light in a 6m radius. The blade can be unequipped and equipped again, but has to stay on the spellcaster’s person.
|Druid
|Flaming Sphere
|Summon a flaming sphere that damages nearby enemies and objects. The sphere sheds bright light in a 6m radius, and dim light for an additional 6m.
|Wizard, Druid
|Gust of Wind
|Summon a strong wind that clears all clouds and pushes creautes back 5m, forcing them Off Balance.
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Heat Metal
|Cause a metal weapon or armour to glow red-hot and force the creature touching it to let go or receive Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Ability Checks. If the creature is only wearing metal armour, it always recieves Disadvantage. If the creature is still touching the metal, you can use a bonus action on subsequent turns to deal another 2d8 Fire damage and force the creature to let go or receive Disadvantage
|Bard, Druid
|Hold Person
|Hold a humanoid enemy still. They can’t move, act or react. Attacks from within 3m are always Critical Hits.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Cleric, Wizard, Druid
|Invisibility
|Touch a creature to turn it Invisible. Attacks against it have Disadvantage. It attacks with Advantage.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Knock
|Unlock an object that is held shut by a mundane lock
|Wizard, Bard, Sorcerer
|Lesser Restoration
|Cure a creature from disease, poison, paralysis or blindness
|Bard, Druid, Cleric, Ranger, Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion
|Magic Weapon
|Infuse a weapon with arcane energy. The weapon becomes magical, receiving a +1 bonus to Attack and Damage Rolls
|Wizard, Oath of Devotion, Oath of the Ancients
|Melf’s Acid Arrow
|Shoot a green arrow that covers the target and the ground with acid. Deals 4d4 Acid damage immediately and 2d4 Acid damage at the end of the target’s turn.
|Wizard
|Mirror Image
|Create 3 illusory duplicates of yourself that distract attackers. Each duplicate increases your Armour Class by 3. Whenever you successfully evade an attack, one of the duplicates disappears.
|Circle of the Land, Wizard, Sorcerer, Warlock
|Misty Step
|Surrounded by silver mist, you teleport to an unoccupied space you can see.
|Warlock, Oath of the Ancients, Sorcerer, WIzard, Circle of the Land
|Moonbeam
|Call down a silvery beam ofpale light that damages any creature that enters the beam or starts its turn in the light. You can use an action to move the beam 18m.
|Druid, Oath of the Ancients
|Pass Without Trace
|Call forth a veil of shadows and silence that gives you and all nearby companions a +10 bonus to Stealth checks.
|Ranger, Druid
|Phantasmal Force
|Deal damage to a creature each turn. The type of damage changes to the last type the creature suffered.
|Bard, Sorcerer, The Great Old One, Wizard
|Prayer of Healing
|Heal all allies you can see.
|Cleric
|Protection From Poison
|Touch a creature to grant it protection against poisonious influences. You neutralise all poisons affecting it, grant it Advantage on Saving Throws against being Poisoned, and grant it Resistance to Poison damage.
|Ranger, Cleric, Druid, Oath of Devotion, Oath of the Ancients
|Ray of Enfeeblement
|Weaken a Foe: they deal half damage with weapon attacks using Strength.
|Warlock, Wizard
|See Invisibility
|Become able to see Invisible creatures, and possibly reveal them to others.
|Sorcerer, Wizard, Bard
|Scorching Ray
|Hurl 3 rays of fire. Each ray deals 2∼12 Fire damage.
|Sorcerer, The Fiend, Wizard
|Shatter
|Damage all nearby creatures and objects. Creatures made of inorganic material such as stone have Disadvantage on their Saving Throw.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock
|Silence
|Create a sound-proof sphere. All within are Silenced and Immune to Thunder damage.
|Bard, Ranger, Oath of Devotion, Cleric
|Spike Growth
|Shape a piece of ground into hard spikes. Movement is halved across this terrain. A creature walking on the spikes takes 2-8 Piercing damage for every 1.5m it moves.
|Druid, Ranger
|Web
|Cover an area in thick, flammable webbing that slows creatures within and possibly Enwebs them.
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Enthral
|Reduce a creature’s peripheral vision and make it look at you.
|Warlock
Level 3 Spells
|Spell Name
|Description
|Classes
|Animate Dead
|Create an undead servant from a corpse. The target must be a Medium or Small corpse.
|Wizard, Cleric
|Beacon of Hope
|Targets gain advantage on Wis. saving throws and death saving throws, and regain the maximum number of hp from healing
|Cleric
|Bestow Curse
|Curse a creature with your touch. The curse either bestows Disadvantage on checks and Saving Throws or attacks, lets you deal additional damage to the target, or robs it of its actions.
|Bard, Cleric, Wizard
|Blink
|At the end of your turn, roll a d20. On 11 or higher, you vanish into the Ethereal Plane. While there, you can’t be harmed or seen in this world.
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Call Lightning
|Lightning strikes all targets within range. Then, for 10 turns, you can call down lightning again without expending a spell slot.
|Druid
|Counter Spell
|Nullify another creature’s spell as a reaction. The spell must be 3rd level or lower. If it is higher, you must succed a Check to nullify it, the difficulty of which is based on the spell’s Level.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Daylight
|Enchant an item to shine like the sun or summon a sphere of sunlight that dispels all darkness around it.
|Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer
|Fear
|Project an image so frightening it makes targets drop everything and become Fearful. They will be easier to hit and cannot moved.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Feign Death
|Put an ally in a protective, magical coma deep enough to imitate death. The Ally becomes Resistant to all damage except psychic damage, and disease and poison no longer have any effect.
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard
|Fireball
|Shoot a bright flame from your fingers that explodes upon contact, torching everything in the vicinity.
On Save: Targets still take half damage.
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Fly
|Bestow the ability to Fly upon yourself or an ally.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Gaseous Form
|Transform yourself or an ally into a tiny gas cloud. It can’t fall, and fits through small openings. It is very hard to damage.
|Warlock, Wizard, Sorcerer
|Glyph of Warding
|Inscribe a circle of arcane glyphs on the ground that trigger a magical effect when stepped on by an enemy.
|Bard, Cleric, Wizard
|Grant Flight
|Bestow the ability to Fly upon yourself or an ally.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Haste
|Target yourself or an ally to become Hastened: gain an action, become faster and harder to hit.
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Hunger of Hadar
|Create a sphere of cold blackness, teeming with unknown horrors. Creatures starting their turn in the take 2d6 Cold damage. Creatures ending their turn in the area possibly take 2d6 Acid damage. The area is Difficult Terrain and creatures within are Blinded.
|Warlock
|Hypnotic Pattern
|Hypnotise creatures that can see the pattern. They cannot attack you. They cannot move or act.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Lightning Bolt
|Call forth a blast of lightning that hits all creatures in the line of the eruption.
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Mass Healing Word
|Call out words of restoration to heal up to 6 creatures.
|Cleric
|Plant Growth
|Make weeds burst from the ground and smother the area. Creatures moving through the weeds have their Movement Speed quartered.
|Bard, Druid, Ranger
|Protection From Energy
|Touch a creature to grant it Resistance to Acid, Cold, Fire, Lightning, or Thunder damage.
|Cleric, Ranger, Sorcerer, Druid, Wizard
|Remove Curse
|Touch a creature or object to remove all Curses and Hexes affecting it.
|Cleric, Paladin, Warlock, Wizard
|Revivify
|Revive a companion. They return to life with 1 hit point.
|Cleric, Paladin
|Silent Storm
|Call forth a storm that disrupts the Concentration of spellcasters, douses fires, and creaates an ice surface.
|Druid, Wizard, Sorcerer
|Slow
|Alter time around up to 6 enemies to Slow them. They won’t get far, they can’t do much, and they’re easier to hit
|Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock
|Spirit Guardians
|Call forth spirits to protect the area around you.
Nearby enemies take 3d8 Radiant damage or 3d8 Necrotic damage per turn, and their Movement Speed is halved.
On Save: Targets still take half damage.
|Cleric
|Stinking Cloud
|Create a cloud of gas so nauseating it prevents creatures from taking actions.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Vampiric Touch
|Touch an enemy to syphon their life force. You regain half as many hit points from the damage they take.
For 10 turns, you can use Vampiric Touch again without expending an additional spell slot.
|Warlock, Wizard
|Conjure Barrage
|Channel your weapons essence into a destructive, widespread volley.
|Ranger
|Blinding Smite
|If the attack hits, deals an extra 3d8 radiant damage and the target must succeed on a Costitution save or be blinded.
|Paladin
|Crusader’s Mantle
|Friendly creatures in a 30ft radius deal an extra 1d4 radiant damage when they hit with a weapon attack.
|Paladin
|Elemental Weapon
|A weapon becomes magical with a +1 bonus to attack rolls and deal an extra 1d4 damage of a chosen type.
|Druid, Paladin, Ranger
|Lightning Arrow
|After the arrow hits, smaller bolts snake out from the target toward nearby creatures.
|Ranger
Level 4 Spells
|Spell Name
|Description
|Classes
|Conjure Minor Elemental
|Conjure a minor elemental to fight alongside you.
|Druid, Wizard
|Banishment
|Temporarily Banish your target to another plane of existence.
|Warlock
|Staggering Smite
|If the attack hits, deals an extra 4d6 pyschic damage and the target must succeed on a Wisdom save or have a disadvantage
|Paladin
|Blight
|Plants are more susceptible to this spell: they roll with Disadvantage, and still take half of all the damage if they succeed the roll.
|Warlock
|Dimension Door
|Teleport yourself and up to 1 adjacent ally to a place you can see. The ally cannot be larger than medium.
|Warlock
|Dominate Beast
|Make a beast fight alongside you. Every time the beast takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination.
|Warlock
|Evard’s Black Tentacles
|Tentacles sprout from the ground, turning the area into Difficult Terrain, attacking and Smothering creatures within.
|Warlock
Level 5 Spells
|Spell Name
|Description
|Classes
|Contagion
|If the spell attack hits, target is afflicted with a disease of the user’s choice.
Blinding Sickness: Pain grips the creature’s mind, and its eyes turn milky white. The creature has Disadvantage on Wisdom checks and Wisdom saving throws and is blinded.
Filth Fever: A raging fever sweeps through the creature’s body. The creature has Disadvantage on Strength checks, Strength saving throws, and attack rolls that use Strength.
Flesh Rot: The creature’s flesh decays. The creature has Disadvantage on Charisma checks and vulnerability to all damage.
Mindfire: The creature’s mind becomes feverish. The creature has Disadvantage on Intelligence checks and Intelligence saving throws, and the creature behaves as if under the effects of the confusion spell during combat.
Seizure: The creature is overcome with shaking. The creature has Disadvantage on Dexterity checks, Dexterity saving throws, and attack rolls that use Dexterity.
Slimy Doom: The creature begins to bleed uncontrollably. The creature has Disadvantage on Constitution checks and Constitution saving throws. In addition, whenever the creature takes damage, it is stunned until the end of its next turn.
|Druid, Cleric
|Banishing Smite
|If the weapon attack hits, deal an extra 5d10 force damage. Target reduced to 50 hp or fewer this way are banished.
|Paladin
|Dispel Evil And Good
|End a condition (charmed, frightened, or possessed) or banish a creature to its home plane (Charisma save).
|Cleric, Paladin
|Greater Restoration
|End one condition (charmed or petrified), one curse, any ability scores or HP reduction, or one exhaustion level.
|Bard, Cleric, Druid
|Planar Binding
|Target an otherworldly creature and attach its consciousness to your own. It will follow and fight for you as an ally.
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard
|Cloudkill
|Creatures in a 20ft radius sphere must succeed on a Constitution save or take 5d8 poison damage.
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Conjure Elemental
|Bend the barrier between the Planes until they disgorge an elemental ally to follow and fight for you.
|Druid, Wizard
|Insect Plague
|Creatures in a 20ft radius sphere must succeed on a Constitution save or take 4d10 piercing damage.
|Cleric, Druid, Sorcerer
|Dominate Person
|Make a humanoid fight alongside you. Every time the creature takes damage, it makes a Wisdom Saving Throw against your domination. Allies cannot be dominated.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Hold Monster
|Paralyse a creature. It can’t move, act or react. Attacks from within 3m are always Critical Hits.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Cone of Cold
|Creatures in a 60ft cone must succeed on a Constitution save or take 8d8 cold damage.
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Destructive Wave
|Targets in a 30ft radius must succeed on a Constitution save or take 5d6 thunder damage and 5d6 radiant or necrotic damag
|Paladin
|Flame Strike
|Creatures in a 10ft radius, 40ft high cylinder must succeed on a Dex. save or take 4d6 Fire damage and 4d6 Radiant damage.
|Cleric
|Mass Cure Wounds
|Up to 6 creatures regain 3d8+Spell Ability Mod.
|Bard, Cleric, Druid
|Wall Of Stone
|Create a nonmagical wall of stone (ten 10ft panels) that can be damaged.
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Seeming
|Change physical appearance as well as clothing and equipment of targets.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Telekinesis
|Throw a creature or object up to 18m with a thought. Once per turn, you can use Telekinesis again without expending a spell slot.
Heavier items deal more damage.
|Wizard, Sorcerer
Level 6 Spells
|Spell Name
|Description
|Classes
|Circle of Death
|Sculpt a massive sphere of entropic energy around a creature. Devastate the target and all surrounding creatures.
On Save: Targets still take half damage.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Create Undead
|Raise a corpse as a heinous mummy that fights by your side.
|Cleric, Wizard, Warlock
|Eyebite
|Your eyes become black corridors walled in teeth, your gaze capable of inflicting dread, sickness, or putting creatures to sleep.
While Concentrating, you may cast Eyebite without expending a spell slot.
|Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock
|Harm
|The target must succeed on a Constitution save or take 14d6 necrotic damage. The spell can’t kill it, however.
|Cleric
|Globe of Invulnerability
|Creates a barrier that makes creatures and objetcs inside it Immune to all damage.
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Wall of Thorns
|Create a 60ft long, 10ft high, and 5ft thick wall of brush that slows movement and can inflict 7d8 piercing damage.
|Druid
|Arcane Gate
|Create two liked teleportation portals.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Heroes Feast
|Produce a feast for 12 guests that cures diseases, immunizes to poison and increases HP by 2d10 for 24 hours
|Cleric, Druid
|Planar Ally
|Summon a celestial, elemental, or fiend that will help the caster in exchange for payment.
|Cleric
|Irresistable Dance
|The target must succeed on a Wisdom save, or dance. (disadvantage on Dexterity saves and attack rolls).
|Bard, Wizard
|Sunbeam
|A beam fo brilliant light sears and Blinds all creatures in its path. Until the spell ends, you can recast Sunbeam without expending a spell slot.
|Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Blade Barrier
|Create a 100 x 20 x 5 ft wall that provides three-quarters cover and can inflict 6d10 slashing damage if passed through.
|Cleric
|Chain Lightning
|Strike an enemy with lightning. Three more bolts will leap from the target, electrifying as many as three other enemies within 18m.
|Sorcerer,Wizard
|Freezing Sphere
|Creatures in a 60ft radius sphere must succeed on a Con. save or take 10d6 cold damage.
|Wizard
|Wall of Ice
|Raise a wall of solid ice that deals 10∼60 Cold Damage to anyone standing in its way.
When the ice is broken, it leaves behind a cloud of frigid air that deals 10∼60 Cold damage per turn to creatures within.
|Wizard
|Heal
|1 creature regains 70 hp and are cured of diseases, blindness, and deafness (+10 hp per lvl).
|Cleric, Druid
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Disintegrate
|Shoot a thin green ray from your finger. If the 50∼100 Force damage reduces the target to 0 hit points, it disintegrates into a crumbly ash.
|Sorcerer, Wizard
|Flesh to Stone
|Atrophy a foe, Restraining them until they temporarity turn to stone. Target will Petrify if it does not succed its Saving Thorw within 3 turns.
|Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Druid
|Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere
|Create a ball of churning ice that can be lauched instantly to generete a frosty explosion or store for later use.
|Wizard
|Otto’s Irresistable Dance
|Cause a creature to start dancing, making it unable to take actions or move. Attacks on this creature gain Advantage. The dancer has Disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Dexterity Saving Throws.
|Wizard, Bard
|Wind Walk
|The caster and up to 10 creatures assume a gaseous form, gaining flying speed of 300ft and resistance to damage from nonmagical weapons.
|Druid
That’s everything you need to know about all Spells available in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve had a chance to familiarize yourself with these numerous options, feel free to check out our guide for how to prepare Spells, as this is an important part of playing a Magic user.