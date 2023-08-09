All Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Spell Name Description Classes

Animal Friendship Convince a beast not to attack you. Bard, Cleric, Ranger, Druid

Amor of Agathys Gain 5 temporary hit points and deal 5 Cold Damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attacks. Warlock, Sorcerer

Arms of Hadar Call forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions. Warlock

Bane Target up to 3 creatures. They receive a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws. Bard, Cleric

Bless Bless up to 3 creatures. They gain a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws. Paladin, Cleric

Burning Hands Send out flame jets of 5 ft. length in a horizontal arc of about 120 degrees. The target suffers 1d3 points of damage, +2 points for each level of the caster, to a maximum of 1d3+20 points of fire damage. Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

Charm Person Charm a humanoid to prevent it from attacking you. You gain Advantage on Charisma Checks in dialogue and prevent it from attacking. Enemies have Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed. Warlock, Wizard, Sorcerer, Arcane Trickster, Cleric, Bard, Druid

Chromatic Orb Hurl a sphere of energy.

It deals 3d8 Thunder damage, or deals 2d8 Acid, Cold; Fire, Lightning, or Poison damage and creates a surface. Wizard, Sorcerer, Eldritch Knight, Arcane Trickster, Warlock, Bard

Color Spray Blind creatures up to a combined 33 hit points. Eldritch Knight, Arcane Trickster, Sorcerer, Wizard, Cleric

Compelled Duel Compel an enemy to attack only you. It cannot attack other creatures. Paladin

Create Or Destroy Water Call forth rain or destroy a water-based. Druid, Cleric, Sorcerer

Cure Wounds Heal a creature you can touch for 1d8+2. Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger

Disguise Self Magically change all aspects of your appearance. Arcane Trickster, Sorcerer, Bard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, WIzard, Ranger

Dissonant Whispers Whisper a discordant melody to a creature and Frighten it. On a save, the target still takes half damage. Bard, Warlock

Divine Favor Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1∼4 Radiant Damage. Paladin

Enhance Leap Triple a creature’s jumping distance. Druid, Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Sorcerer, Warlock

Ensnaring Strike Your attack summons thorny vines that possibly Ensnare your target. Ranger

Entangle Vines sprout from the ground, slowing creatures within and possibly Entangling them. Druid

Expeditious Retreat Gain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends. Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard, Warlock

Faerie Fire Encase multiple targets in colourful light. The targets turns visible, and Attack Rolls against the targets have Advantage. Bard, Druid

False Life Gain 7 temporary hit points. Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard

Feather Fall You and nerby allies Immunity to Falling damage. Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight

Find Familiar Gain the service of a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal from of your choose. Arcane Trickster, Wizard, Ranger, Eldritch Knight, Warlock

Fog Cloud The cloud Blinds and Heavily Obscures creatures within it. Ranger, Wizard

Goodberry Conjure four magical berries into your or a companion’s inventory. Creatures who eat a berry regain 1~4 hit points.

Berries disappear after a Long Rest. Druid, Ranger

Grease Cover the ground in grease, slowing creatures within and possibly making them fall Prone. Eldritch Knight, Wizard

Guiding Bolt Call forth a beam of light that grants Advantage on the next Attack Roll against the target. Cleric

Hail of Thorns The thorns deal Weapon Damage to the target and then explode. The explosion deals an additional 1~10 Piercing damage to the target and surrounding creatures. Ranger

Healing Word Heal a creature you can see. Cleric, Bard

Hellish Rebuke The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames. Target still takes half damage on a save. Warlock, Bard,

Heroism Make yourself or a target immune to Frightened and gain 5 temporary hit points each turn. Bard, Paladin

Hex Curse a creature so it takes additional damage whenever you attack it and inflict Disadvantage on Ability Checks with an Ability of your choosing. If the target dies before the spell ends. you can Hex a new creature without expending a spell slot. Warlock

Hunter’s Mark Mark a creature as your quarry to deal an additional 1d6 Slashing Damage whenever you hit it with a weapon attacks.

If the target dies before the spell ends, you can mark a new creature without expending a Spell Slot. Ranger

Ice Knife Throw a shard of ice that deals 1∼10 Piercing damage. It explodes and deals 2∼12 Cold damage to anyone nearby. It leaves an ice surface. Druid, Sorcerer, WIzard, Eldritch Knight

Inflict Wounds Putrfy a creature with the nectrotic energy filling your hands. Cleric, Oathbreaker

Longstrider Touch a creature to increase its Movement Speed by 3m. Bard, Druid, Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Wizard

Lunar Mend Expend spell slots to regain hit points while wild shaped.

Yor regain 1d8 hit points per level of the spell slot. Circle of the Moon

Mage Armor Protec a target from attacks: increase its Armour Class to 13 + its Dexterity modifier. Sorcerer, Wizard, Arcane Trickster, Eldritch Knight

Magic Missile Shoot 3 magical dsarts, each dealing 2∼5 Force damage. They always hit their target. Arcane Trickster, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard

Protection From Evil and Good Protect a creature against aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead.

The target can’t be Charmed, Frightened, or possessed by them, and when these creatures attack it, they do so with disadvantage. Cleric, Warlock, Wizard

Ray of Sickness Deal 2d8 Poison damage. Possibly Poisons the target. Eldritch Knight, Wizard, Sorcerer

Sanctuary You or an ally cannot be target until you attack or harm a creature. You can still take damage from area spells.

Until the affected entity attacks or harms another creature, it cannot be targeted by enemy attacks. However, it can still take damage from spells that influence a large area. Paladin

Searing Smite Deal an extra 1~6 Fire Damage and set your target on fire: it takes 1~6 Fire damage every turn. Paladin

Shield When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your Armour Class by 5. You take no damage from Magic Missile. Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard

Shield of Faith Protect a creature from attacks: increases its Armor Class by 2. Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion

Sleep Put creatures into a magical slumber. Select targets up to a combined 24 hit points. Arcane Trickster, Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard

Speak With Animals Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts. Ranger, Wildheart

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter Knock a creture Prone with laughter, without the ability to get up. The creature must have an Intelligence of 5 or more.

The target can try to shake off the effect on each turn. Arcane Trickster, Eldritch Knight, Wizard, Sorcerer, Bard

Thunderous Smite Pushes your target 3m away and possibly knocks it Prone. Paladin

Thunderwave Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects. Bard, Druid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard

Wraithful Smite Possibly Frightens your target. They will be easier to hit and cannot move. Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion