How to Prepare Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

When players browse their ability collection in Baldur’s Gate 3, they’ll notice that a few techniques cannot be accessed due to a ‘Spell is not Prepared’ restriction. These instances can cause you to wonder: How do you prepare spells? Well, the answer is actually a lot easier than you think, and we’re here to help you understand this vague term by going over this magical process.

How Do You Prepare Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

Players can prepare spells by swapping their current abilities with their desired ones via the Spellbook (the active slots are limited to a certain amount.) You can open your Spellbook by pressing ‘K’ with your active character or in the Party View tab. However, you can only do this procedure before you enter the battlefield, as you cannot access it during combat.

Once there, you must choose which ability you want to get rid of to make room for the next spell (it will have a red ‘x’):

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Then, you can select the technique to place in your active slot, and the ‘Spell is not Prepared’ indication will no longer appear within this particular ability. The spell will now be available during combat, and you can find it based on its designated slot.

If players want to exchange their prepared spells for another perk, they can repeat this process to get their preferred lineup. You can also unlock additional magical abilities the more you level up, providing you with more options for your book.

Now that you know how to prepare spells, you can learn more about them with our Cantrips guide.