All Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are to start with and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 1 Spells & Their Uses in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There are 67 Level 1 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key to not only your survival, but your entire party as well.

Name Description Level/School Cast Time Duration Class/Race Animal Friendship Convince a beast to not attack you. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns Bard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Druid Armour of Agathys Cast a spectral frost over yourself, increasing your hit points by five. Deal five cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock Arms of Hadar Call forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions. Conjuration One Action 1 Turn Warlock Bane Target up to 3 creatures. They receive a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Cleric Bless Bless up to 3 creatures. They gain a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Paladin Burning Hands Each flammable target is hit with 3∼18 Fire damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Charm Person Charm a person to gain advantages in dialogue and to prevent a potential enemy from attacking. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Chromatic Orb Launch a sphere of energy which deals damage on impact. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Chromatic Orb: Acid Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Acid damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Sorcerer Chromatic Orb: Cold Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Cold damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Sorcerer Chromatic Orb: Fire Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Fire damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Sorcerer Chromatic Orb: Lightning Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Lighting damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Sorcerer Chromatic Orb: Poison Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Poison damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Sorcerer Chromatic Orb: Thunder Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 3d8 Thunder damage. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Wizard, Sorcerer Colour Spray Blind creatures up to a combined 33 hit points. Illusion One Action 1 Turn Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Command (Halt) Command a creature to flee, move closer, freeze, drop to the ground or drop their weapon. Enchantment One Action 1 Turn Cleric, Paladin, Warlock Compelled Duel Your chosen target must make a wisdom saving throw, and upon a fail must focus their attacks on only you. Enchantment One Bonus Action 3 Turns (Concentration) Paladin Create or Destroy Water Choose to call forth rain or destroy a water-based surface. Transmutation One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Druid Cure Wounds Touch a creature within melee range to heal it with 1d8 hit points. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger Disguise Self Magically change all aspects of your appearance. Illusion One Action until Long Rest Bard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Dissonant Whispers Force a creature within range to take a Wisdom saving throw by whispering a discordant melody to it. If it fails, the creature takes 3d6 psychic damage and is frightened for two turns. Enchantment One Action 2 Turns Bard, Warlock Divine Favour Deal an additional 1d4 radiant damage with every successful weapon hit. Evocation One Bonus Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Paladin Ensnaring Strike Conjure spiked vines to the location of a target within range, dealing 1d6+3 piercing damage. Conjuration One Bonus Action 10 Turns Paladin, Ranger Entangle Vines sprout from the ground, slowing creatures within and possibly Entangling them. Conjuration One Action Concentration Druid Expeditious Retreat Gain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends. Transmutation One Bonus Action until Long Rest (Concentration) Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard Faerie Fire Encase multiple targets in colorful light. The targets turn visible, and Attack Rolls against the targets have Advantage. Evocation One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Cleric, Druid, Drow False Life Gain seven temporary hit points. Necromancy One Action until Long Rest Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Feather Fall Allied creatures within range become immune to fall damage. Transmutation One Bonus Action 10 Turns Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Find Familiar Gain the service of a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal from of your choose. Conjuration One Action until Long Rest Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Warlock, Wizard Final Familiar: Cat Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a cat that can distract your enemies. Conjuration One Action until Long Rest Wizard Find Familiar: Crab Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a crab. Its sharp pincers can slow enemies. Conjuration One Action until Long Rest Wizard Find Familiar: Frog Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a frog. Its skin is covered with dizzying toxins. Conjuration One Action until Long Rest Wizard Find Familiar: Imp Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of an imp. Its barbed tail can inject enemies with a potent poison. Conjuration One Action become invisible until you attack Warlock Find Familiar: Quasit Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a quasit that can frighten enemies. Conjuration One Action become invisible until you attack Warlock Find Familiar: Rat Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a rat. Its infectious bite can spread disease. Conjuration One Action until Long Rest Wizard Find Familiar: Raven Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a raven. It can launch precise attacks. Conjuration One Action until Long Rest Wizard Find Familiar: Spider Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a spider. Its deadly bite can poison enemies. Conjuration One Action until Long Rest Wizard Fog Cloud Summons a cloud that Blinds and Heavily Obscures creatures within it. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns Druid, Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard Goodberry Add four magical berries to your inventory or the inventory or an ally. When you eat a berry, regain 1d4 hit points. If the berries are not consumed before a long rest, they disappear. Transmutation One Action until Long Rest Druid, Ranger Grease Cover the ground in grease, slowing creatures within and possibly making them fall Prone. Conjuration One Action 10 Turns Eldritch Knight, Wizard Guiding Bolt Call forth a beam of light that grants Advantage on the next Attack Roll against the target. Evocation One Action 2 Turns Eldritch Knight, Wizard Hail of Thorns During a ranged weapon attack, summon a rain of thorns on the target, dealing additional slashing damage. Conjuration One Bonus Action Instantaneous Ranger Healing Word Allows your target to regain 1d4 hit points. Evocation One Bonus Action Instantaneous Bard, Cleric, Druid Hellish Rebuke The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames. Evocation One Reaction Unknown Bard, Paladin, Warlock Heroism Bolster yourself or an ally with valour and health. The target can no longer be Frightened and gains 5 temporary hit points each turn. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns (Concentration) Bard, Paladin Hex Curses a creature, ensuring that it takes extra damage from your subsequent attacks. Enchantment One Bonus Action 10 Turns Bard, Warlock Hunter’s Mark Mark a creature. This creature will take additional damage from your physical attacks. If the creature dies before the mark expires, you may cast Hunter’s Mark again at no cost. Divination One Bonus Action until Long Rest Ranger Ice Knife Throw a shard of ice that deals 1-10 Piercing damage. It explodes and deals 2-12 Cold damage to anyone nearby. It leaves an ice surface. Conjuration One Action 2 Turns Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard Inflict Wounds Damage an enemy in melee range with the necrotic energy coursing through your hands. Necromancy One Action Instantaneous Cleric, Paladin Enhance Leap Triple a creature’s jumping distance. Transmutation One Action 10 Turns Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard Longstrider Touch a creature to increase its Movement Speed by 3m. Transmutation One Action until Long Rest Bard, Druid, Ranger, Wizard Lunar Mend While in the form of an animal, heal for a portion of your health. N/A One Bonus Action Instantaneous Druid Mage Armour Touch an unarmored person or creature to set their AC to 13, plus their dexterity modifier. Abjuration One Action Instantaneous Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Magic Missile Shoot 3 magical missiles, each dealing 2-5 Force damage. They always hit their target. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Protection From Good and Evil Protect a creature against aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. Abjuration One Action until Long Rest Cleric, Warlock, Wizard Ray of Sickness Fire a beam of sickness energy, damaging the enemy and potentially inflicting poison. Necromancy One Action 2 Turns Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Sanctuary Protect yourself, or an ally against enemy attacks. This lasts until you or your ally harms another being. You can still take AOE damage from enemy spells. Abjuration One Bonus Action 10 Turns Cleric, Paladin Searing Smite Your weapon flares with white-hot intensity as you attack, marking your target with Searing Smite. Evocation One Action / Bonus Action 10 Turns Paladin Shield When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your Armour Class by 5. You take no damage from Magic Missile. Abjuration One Reaction until Long Rest Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Shield of Faith Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2. Abjuration One Bonus Action until Long Rest Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Warlock, Wizard Sleep Put a creature to sleep for up to two turns. The creature will wake if they receive damage. Enchantment One Action 2 Turns Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Speak With Animals Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts. Divination One Action until Long Rest Bard, Druid, Ranger Tasha’s Hideous Laughter Cause the target to be consumed with laughter, leaving them prone and unable to take action. Enchantment One Action 10 Turns Bard, Eldritch Knight, Wizard Thunderous Smite Your weapon rings with thunder as you strike, pushing your target 3m away and possibly knocking it Prone. Evocation One Action / Bonus Action Instantaneous Paladin Thunder Wave Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Bard, Druid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard Wrathful Smite Your weapon absorbs your wrath as you strike, possibly Frightening your target. Evocation One Action / Bonus Action Instantaneous Paladin Witch Bolt Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning. Deal an additional 1-12 Lightning Damage each turn by activating it. Evocation One Action Instantaneous Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

That concludes our guide for all Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

