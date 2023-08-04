Guides

All Level 1 Spells in Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3)

We'll spell it out for you.


Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are to start with and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Obtainable Level 1 Spells & Their Uses in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There are 67 Level 1 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key to not only your survival, but your entire party as well.

NameDescriptionLevel/SchoolCast TimeDurationClass/Race
Animal FriendshipConvince a beast to not attack you.EnchantmentOne Action10 TurnsBard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Druid
Armour of AgathysCast a spectral frost over yourself, increasing your hit points by five. Deal five cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Sorcerer, Warlock
Arms of HadarCall forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions.ConjurationOne Action1 TurnWarlock
BaneTarget up to 3 creatures. They receive a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.EnchantmentOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Cleric
BlessBless up to 3 creatures. They gain a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.EnchantmentOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Paladin
Burning HandsEach flammable target is hit with 3∼18 Fire damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Charm PersonCharm a person to gain advantages in dialogue and to prevent a potential enemy from attacking.EnchantmentOne Action10 TurnsBard, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Chromatic OrbLaunch a sphere of energy which deals damage on impact.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Chromatic Orb: AcidHurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Acid damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Sorcerer
Chromatic Orb: ColdHurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Cold damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Sorcerer
Chromatic Orb: FireHurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Fire damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Sorcerer
Chromatic Orb: LightningHurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Lighting damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Sorcerer
Chromatic Orb: PoisonHurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Poison damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Sorcerer
Chromatic Orb: ThunderHurl a sphere of energy that deals 3d8 Thunder damage.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousWizard, Sorcerer
Colour SprayBlind creatures up to a combined 33 hit points.IllusionOne Action1 TurnEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Command (Halt)Command a creature to flee, move closer, freeze, drop to the ground or drop their weapon.EnchantmentOne Action1 TurnCleric, Paladin, Warlock
Compelled DuelYour chosen target must make a wisdom saving throw, and upon a fail must focus their attacks on only you.EnchantmentOne Bonus Action3 Turns (Concentration)Paladin
Create or Destroy WaterChoose to call forth rain or destroy a water-based surface.TransmutationOne ActionInstantaneousCleric, Druid
Cure WoundsTouch a creature within melee range to heal it with 1d8 hit points.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger
Disguise SelfMagically change all aspects of your appearance.IllusionOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Dissonant WhispersForce a creature within range to take a Wisdom saving throw by whispering a discordant melody to it. If it fails, the creature takes 3d6 psychic damage and is frightened for two turns.EnchantmentOne Action2 TurnsBard, Warlock
Divine FavourDeal an additional 1d4 radiant damage with every successful weapon hit.EvocationOne Bonus Action10 Turns (Concentration)Paladin
Ensnaring StrikeConjure spiked vines to the location of a target within range, dealing 1d6+3 piercing damage.ConjurationOne Bonus Action10 TurnsPaladin, Ranger
EntangleVines sprout from the ground, slowing creatures within and possibly Entangling them.ConjurationOne ActionConcentrationDruid
Expeditious RetreatGain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends.TransmutationOne Bonus Actionuntil Long Rest (Concentration)Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
Faerie FireEncase multiple targets in colorful light. The targets turn visible, and Attack Rolls against the targets have Advantage.EvocationOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Cleric, Druid, Drow
False LifeGain seven temporary hit points.NecromancyOne Actionuntil Long RestEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Feather FallAllied creatures within range become immune to fall damage.TransmutationOne Bonus Action10 TurnsBard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Find FamiliarGain the service of a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal from of your choose.ConjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestEldritch Knight, Ranger, Warlock, Wizard
Final Familiar: CatSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of a cat that can distract your enemies.ConjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestWizard
Find Familiar: CrabSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of a crab. Its sharp pincers can slow enemies.ConjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestWizard
Find Familiar: FrogSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of a frog. Its skin is covered with dizzying toxins.ConjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestWizard
Find Familiar: ImpSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of an imp. Its barbed tail can inject enemies with a potent poison.ConjurationOne Actionbecome invisible until you attackWarlock
Find Familiar: QuasitSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of a quasit that can frighten enemies.ConjurationOne Actionbecome invisible until you attackWarlock
Find Familiar: RatSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of a rat. Its infectious bite can spread disease.ConjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestWizard
Find Familiar: RavenSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of a raven. It can launch precise attacks.ConjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestWizard
Find Familiar: SpiderSummon a familiar with the form and statistics of a spider. Its deadly bite can poison enemies.ConjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestWizard
Fog CloudSummons a cloud that  Blinds and Heavily Obscures creatures within it.ConjurationOne Action10 TurnsDruid, Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
GoodberryAdd four magical berries to your inventory or the inventory or an ally. When you eat a berry, regain 1d4 hit points. If the berries are not consumed before a long rest, they disappear.TransmutationOne Actionuntil Long RestDruid, Ranger
GreaseCover the ground in grease, slowing creatures within and possibly making them fall Prone.ConjurationOne Action10 TurnsEldritch Knight, Wizard
Guiding BoltCall forth a beam of light that grants Advantage on the next Attack Roll against the target.EvocationOne Action2 TurnsEldritch Knight, Wizard
Hail of ThornsDuring a ranged weapon attack, summon a rain of thorns on the target, dealing additional slashing damage.ConjurationOne Bonus ActionInstantaneousRanger
Healing WordAllows your target to regain 1d4 hit points.EvocationOne Bonus ActionInstantaneousBard, Cleric, Druid
Hellish RebukeThe next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames.EvocationOne ReactionUnknownBard, Paladin, Warlock
HeroismBolster yourself or an ally with valour and health. The target can no longer be Frightened and gains 5 temporary hit points each turn.EnchantmentOne Action10 Turns (Concentration)Bard, Paladin
HexCurses a creature, ensuring that it takes extra damage from your subsequent attacks.EnchantmentOne Bonus Action10 TurnsBard, Warlock
Hunter’s MarkMark a creature. This creature will take additional damage from your physical attacks. If the creature dies before the mark expires, you may cast Hunter’s Mark again at no cost.DivinationOne Bonus Actionuntil Long RestRanger
Ice KnifeThrow a shard of ice that deals 1-10 Piercing damage. It explodes and deals 2-12 Cold damage to anyone nearby. It leaves an ice surface.ConjurationOne Action2 TurnsBard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
Inflict WoundsDamage an enemy in melee range with the necrotic energy coursing through your hands.NecromancyOne ActionInstantaneousCleric, Paladin
Enhance LeapTriple a creature’s jumping distance.TransmutationOne Action10 TurnsDruid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
LongstriderTouch a creature to increase its Movement Speed by 3m.TransmutationOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Druid, Ranger, Wizard
Lunar MendWhile in the form of an animal, heal for a portion of your health.N/AOne Bonus ActionInstantaneousDruid
Mage ArmourTouch an unarmored person or creature to set their AC to 13, plus their dexterity modifier.AbjurationOne ActionInstantaneousEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Magic MissileShoot 3 magical missiles, each dealing 2-5 Force damage. They always hit their target.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Protection From Good and EvilProtect a creature against aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead.AbjurationOne Actionuntil Long RestCleric, Warlock, Wizard
Ray of SicknessFire a beam of sickness energy, damaging the enemy and potentially inflicting poison.NecromancyOne Action2 TurnsEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
SanctuaryProtect yourself, or an ally against enemy attacks. This lasts until you or your ally harms another being. You can still take AOE damage from enemy spells.AbjurationOne Bonus Action10 TurnsCleric, Paladin
Searing SmiteYour weapon flares with white-hot intensity as you attack, marking your target with Searing Smite.EvocationOne Action / Bonus Action10 TurnsPaladin
ShieldWhen you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your Armour Class by 5. You take no damage from Magic Missile.AbjurationOne Reactionuntil Long RestEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Shield of FaithSurround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2.AbjurationOne Bonus Actionuntil Long RestCleric, Eldritch Knight, Warlock, Wizard
SleepPut a creature to sleep for up to two turns. The creature will wake if they receive damage.EnchantmentOne Action2 TurnsBard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Speak With AnimalsGain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts.DivinationOne Actionuntil Long RestBard, Druid, Ranger
Tasha’s Hideous LaughterCause the target to be consumed with laughter, leaving them prone and unable to take action.EnchantmentOne Action10 TurnsBard, Eldritch Knight, Wizard
Thunderous SmiteYour weapon rings with thunder as you strike, pushing your target 3m away and possibly knocking it Prone.EvocationOne Action / Bonus ActionInstantaneousPaladin
Thunder WaveRelease a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousBard, Druid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
Wrathful SmiteYour weapon absorbs your wrath as you strike, possibly Frightening your target.EvocationOne Action / Bonus ActionInstantaneousPaladin
Witch BoltLink yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning. Deal an additional 1-12 Lightning Damage each turn by activating it.EvocationOne ActionInstantaneousEldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard

That concludes our guide for all Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as all Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3.

