All Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is abundantly rich in magic, with countless types of spells at your disposal in your journey across Faerun. They’re subdivided by levels, and there are plenty of them to collect as you progress through the game. If you’re wondering just how many there are to start with and what they do, here is our handy guide to all Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3.
All Obtainable Level 1 Spells & Their Uses in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
There are 67 Level 1 Spells in all to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it does depend on your class/race picked during character setup. Knowing how to balance your spells with your other skills and abilities is key to not only your survival, but your entire party as well.
|Name
|Description
|Level/School
|Cast Time
|Duration
|Class/Race
|Animal Friendship
|Convince a beast to not attack you.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Druid
|Armour of Agathys
|Cast a spectral frost over yourself, increasing your hit points by five. Deal five cold damage to any creature that hits you with a melee attack.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock
|Arms of Hadar
|Call forth tendrils of dark energy that prevent targets from taking reactions.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|1 Turn
|Warlock
|Bane
|Target up to 3 creatures. They receive a 1d4 penalty to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Cleric
|Bless
|Bless up to 3 creatures. They gain a +1d4 bonus to Attack Rolls and Saving Throws.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Paladin
|Burning Hands
|Each flammable target is hit with 3∼18 Fire damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Charm Person
|Charm a person to gain advantages in dialogue and to prevent a potential enemy from attacking.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Chromatic Orb
|Launch a sphere of energy which deals damage on impact.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Chromatic Orb: Acid
|Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Acid damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Chromatic Orb: Cold
|Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Cold damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Chromatic Orb: Fire
|Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Fire damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Chromatic Orb: Lightning
|Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Lighting damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Chromatic Orb: Poison
|Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 2d8 Poison damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Chromatic Orb: Thunder
|Hurl a sphere of energy that deals 3d8 Thunder damage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Wizard, Sorcerer
|Colour Spray
|Blind creatures up to a combined 33 hit points.
|Illusion
|One Action
|1 Turn
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Command (Halt)
|Command a creature to flee, move closer, freeze, drop to the ground or drop their weapon.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|1 Turn
|Cleric, Paladin, Warlock
|Compelled Duel
|Your chosen target must make a wisdom saving throw, and upon a fail must focus their attacks on only you.
|Enchantment
|One Bonus Action
|3 Turns (Concentration)
|Paladin
|Create or Destroy Water
|Choose to call forth rain or destroy a water-based surface.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric, Druid
|Cure Wounds
|Touch a creature within melee range to heal it with 1d8 hit points.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Ranger
|Disguise Self
|Magically change all aspects of your appearance.
|Illusion
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Dissonant Whispers
|Force a creature within range to take a Wisdom saving throw by whispering a discordant melody to it. If it fails, the creature takes 3d6 psychic damage and is frightened for two turns.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Bard, Warlock
|Divine Favour
|Deal an additional 1d4 radiant damage with every successful weapon hit.
|Evocation
|One Bonus Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Paladin
|Ensnaring Strike
|Conjure spiked vines to the location of a target within range, dealing 1d6+3 piercing damage.
|Conjuration
|One Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Paladin, Ranger
|Entangle
|Vines sprout from the ground, slowing creatures within and possibly Entangling them.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|Concentration
|Druid
|Expeditious Retreat
|Gain Dash immediately and as a bonus action on each of your turns until this spell ends.
|Transmutation
|One Bonus Action
|until Long Rest (Concentration)
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
|Faerie Fire
|Encase multiple targets in colorful light. The targets turn visible, and Attack Rolls against the targets have Advantage.
|Evocation
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Cleric, Druid, Drow
|False Life
|Gain seven temporary hit points.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Feather Fall
|Allied creatures within range become immune to fall damage.
|Transmutation
|One Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Find Familiar
|Gain the service of a familiar, a fey spirit that takes an animal from of your choose.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Warlock, Wizard
|Final Familiar: Cat
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a cat that can distract your enemies.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Wizard
|Find Familiar: Crab
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a crab. Its sharp pincers can slow enemies.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Wizard
|Find Familiar: Frog
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a frog. Its skin is covered with dizzying toxins.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Wizard
|Find Familiar: Imp
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of an imp. Its barbed tail can inject enemies with a potent poison.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|become invisible until you attack
|Warlock
|Find Familiar: Quasit
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a quasit that can frighten enemies.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|become invisible until you attack
|Warlock
|Find Familiar: Rat
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a rat. Its infectious bite can spread disease.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Wizard
|Find Familiar: Raven
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a raven. It can launch precise attacks.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Wizard
|Find Familiar: Spider
|Summon a familiar with the form and statistics of a spider. Its deadly bite can poison enemies.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Wizard
|Fog Cloud
|Summons a cloud that Blinds and Heavily Obscures creatures within it.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Druid, Eldritch Knight, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Goodberry
|Add four magical berries to your inventory or the inventory or an ally. When you eat a berry, regain 1d4 hit points. If the berries are not consumed before a long rest, they disappear.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Druid, Ranger
|Grease
|Cover the ground in grease, slowing creatures within and possibly making them fall Prone.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Eldritch Knight, Wizard
|Guiding Bolt
|Call forth a beam of light that grants Advantage on the next Attack Roll against the target.
|Evocation
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Eldritch Knight, Wizard
|Hail of Thorns
|During a ranged weapon attack, summon a rain of thorns on the target, dealing additional slashing damage.
|Conjuration
|One Bonus Action
|Instantaneous
|Ranger
|Healing Word
|Allows your target to regain 1d4 hit points.
|Evocation
|One Bonus Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Cleric, Druid
|Hellish Rebuke
|The next time you take damage, you use your reaction to surround your attacker in hellish flames.
|Evocation
|One Reaction
|Unknown
|Bard, Paladin, Warlock
|Heroism
|Bolster yourself or an ally with valour and health. The target can no longer be Frightened and gains 5 temporary hit points each turn.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns (Concentration)
|Bard, Paladin
|Hex
|Curses a creature, ensuring that it takes extra damage from your subsequent attacks.
|Enchantment
|One Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Warlock
|Hunter’s Mark
|Mark a creature. This creature will take additional damage from your physical attacks. If the creature dies before the mark expires, you may cast Hunter’s Mark again at no cost.
|Divination
|One Bonus Action
|until Long Rest
|Ranger
|Ice Knife
|Throw a shard of ice that deals 1-10 Piercing damage. It explodes and deals 2-12 Cold damage to anyone nearby. It leaves an ice surface.
|Conjuration
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Bard, Druid, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Inflict Wounds
|Damage an enemy in melee range with the necrotic energy coursing through your hands.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Cleric, Paladin
|Enhance Leap
|Triple a creature’s jumping distance.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Druid, Ranger, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Longstrider
|Touch a creature to increase its Movement Speed by 3m.
|Transmutation
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Druid, Ranger, Wizard
|Lunar Mend
|While in the form of an animal, heal for a portion of your health.
|N/A
|One Bonus Action
|Instantaneous
|Druid
|Mage Armour
|Touch an unarmored person or creature to set their AC to 13, plus their dexterity modifier.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Magic Missile
|Shoot 3 magical missiles, each dealing 2-5 Force damage. They always hit their target.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Protection From Good and Evil
|Protect a creature against aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead.
|Abjuration
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Cleric, Warlock, Wizard
|Ray of Sickness
|Fire a beam of sickness energy, damaging the enemy and potentially inflicting poison.
|Necromancy
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Sanctuary
|Protect yourself, or an ally against enemy attacks. This lasts until you or your ally harms another being. You can still take AOE damage from enemy spells.
|Abjuration
|One Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Cleric, Paladin
|Searing Smite
|Your weapon flares with white-hot intensity as you attack, marking your target with Searing Smite.
|Evocation
|One Action / Bonus Action
|10 Turns
|Paladin
|Shield
|When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your Armour Class by 5. You take no damage from Magic Missile.
|Abjuration
|One Reaction
|until Long Rest
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Shield of Faith
|Surround a creature with a shimmering field of magic that increases its Armour Class by 2.
|Abjuration
|One Bonus Action
|until Long Rest
|Cleric, Eldritch Knight, Warlock, Wizard
|Sleep
|Put a creature to sleep for up to two turns. The creature will wake if they receive damage.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|2 Turns
|Bard, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Speak With Animals
|Gain the ability to comprehend and verbally communicate with beasts.
|Divination
|One Action
|until Long Rest
|Bard, Druid, Ranger
|Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
|Cause the target to be consumed with laughter, leaving them prone and unable to take action.
|Enchantment
|One Action
|10 Turns
|Bard, Eldritch Knight, Wizard
|Thunderous Smite
|Your weapon rings with thunder as you strike, pushing your target 3m away and possibly knocking it Prone.
|Evocation
|One Action / Bonus Action
|Instantaneous
|Paladin
|Thunder Wave
|Release a wave of thunderous force that pushes away all creatures and objects.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Bard, Druid, Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Wizard
|Wrathful Smite
|Your weapon absorbs your wrath as you strike, possibly Frightening your target.
|Evocation
|One Action / Bonus Action
|Instantaneous
|Paladin
|Witch Bolt
|Link yourself to a target with a bolt of lightning. Deal an additional 1-12 Lightning Damage each turn by activating it.
|Evocation
|One Action
|Instantaneous
|Eldritch Knight, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard
That concludes our guide for all Level 1 Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite spell set-up is so far.
