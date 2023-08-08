How to Get Sussur Bark in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is abundant in mystifying secrets and treasures ripe for discovery, many of which can go toward further enhancing your character and gear. Some are harder to find than others, including a crafting item called Sussur Tree Bark. If you’re wondering where exactly to find this elusive item, here is our handy guide for how to get Sussur Bark in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Sussur Tree Bark in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Sussur Tree Bark is a unique crafting item that is the focal point of a side quest called ‘Finish the Masterwork Weapon’, which can be picked up by simply examining Highcliff’s Journal behind a barrel in a broken down house in the Blighted Village during Act I.

After acquiring the blueprints for said weapon, you’re tasked with tracking down Sussur Tree Bark, of which there is only one source of in the entire game. To find it, you’ll have to travel to the Underdark, which is a subterranean area of the game that can be accessed via a few different ways.

Take the elevator at the Zhentarim Hideout

Go through the Defiled Temple at the Shattered Sanctum

Go down the spider’s pit in the Whispering Depths dungeon by using a Featherfall spell

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you make it down to the Underdark, you’ll want to make your way to the Susser Tree Waypoint, which is on the far western side of the subterranean map as seen above.

The giant tree in question will be in the center of a glowing pit, and you’ll have to scale its branches to reach the exact spot where the bark can be harvested, which should be on the south side of the tree. Hover your cursor across the trunk until the spot is highlighted. Keep an eye out for Hooked Horror enemies as well while doing this.

After retrieving it, head back to the Blighted Village to complete the next step of the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest. To use the Sussur Tree Bark, you’ll need to head down into the basement of the house where the forge is, and also have either a plain Sickle, Greatsword, or Dagger with you. These two items go together into the fire to create your new Sussur weapon, which has the ability to silence any susceptible enemy it hits.

That concludes our guide for how to get Sussur Bark in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what your favorite weapon build is in the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as how to prepare spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).