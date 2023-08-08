How to Disable All Arcane Turrets & Fix Tower Elevator in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Arcane Tower is one of several important locations you will encounter in the Underdark. Unfortunately, the place is guarded by several Arcane Turrets that will blast you into oblivion. Although you may believe you can only cower behind some rocks, there is actually a way to disable these defensive mechanisms. Not only that, but we can also tell you how to fix the elevator inside the Arcane Tower!

Baldur’s Gate 3 Disabling Arcane Turrets

Technically, the proper way to disable the Arcane Turrets is to activate the Power Generator in the basement. However, you won’t be able to reach this area without getting past the pesky Arcane Turrets. Luckily, there is another way to stop these mechanisms from functioning.

First, you need to enter the Turn-Base mode by clicking the hourglass icon on the right side of the hot bar. Next, you need to use units with Lightning-based magic attacks, and I suggest playing as Gale since he has Witchbolt unlocked from the start. Afterward, you must carefully approach the Arcane Turrets and shoot them with Lightning magic.

Ensure you always place your units behind some protection before ending your turn, or the Arcane Turrets will attack you on their turn. Fortunately, there should be enough massive rocks and tower structures you can use to hide your characters in this area.

Fixing Arcane Tower Elevator in BG3

You can fix the elevator inside the Arcane Tower by feeding a Sussur Blossom into the Power Generator in the basement. To reach this location, you must head to the south balcony and jump your way toward an open area west of the tower. Two Sussur Blossoms will be growing on this small patch of land, and you only need to harvest one.

After you lockpick the door to the basement, you will find the Power Generator with three withered petals on the ground. You just need to click on the door of the Power Generator to pull out the Combine Items menu. Finally, place the Sussur Bloom into the available slot and press Combine.

Once the Arcane Tower's Power Generator is powered up, the elevator will become active, and the Arcane Turrets will be fully deactivated. You can now explore this mysterious location to your heart's content.