When to Enter Shadowfell in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), Explained

After completing the Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can enter the Shadowfell to fulfill a quest from the dark goddess. Although you may be eager to explore the mysterious Shar’s realm, it is best to tie up any loose ends before proceeding.

All Quests to Complete Before Entering Shadowfell in BG3

Shadowfell is a point of no return that will heavily influence the outside world. I highly recommend completing all side quests and exploring available areas before venturing into Shar’s realm. Here are some missions you want to finish first:

Avenge Glut’s Circle

Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite

Seek Protection from the Shadow Curse

Find Arabella’s Parents

The Hellion’s Heart

Find Rolan in the Shadows

Find the Githyanki Creche

Lift the Shadow Curse

Punish the Wicked

Rescue Wulbren and Tieflings

Wake Up Art Cullagh

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Shadowfell is directly related to the Find Ketheric Thorm’s Relic side quest, where you attempt to discover the source of Ketheric’s invulnerability. Generally, it is best for you to visit the Moonrise Towers first since you will get a mission that will direct you to the Shadowfell.

You also definitely want to rescue Wulbren and the Tieflings from the dungeon. If you complete the Shadowfell first, you won’t encounter the prisoners and automatically fail the side quest.

Lastly, exploring the Moonrise Towers before the Shadowfell is also better for the story. After all, the main reason you enter this realm is to find a way to defeat Ketheric. It certainly will feel much less epic if you easily beat one of the big baddies on your first try.

Now that you know the best time to enter the Shadowfell, consider checking out other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides on Twinfinite. For instance, you can read our most popular classes article to see how other fans play the game!