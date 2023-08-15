Baldur’s Gate 3 Last Light Inn Quest Guide: How to Save Isobel

Once you travel to the Last Light Inn, you’ll be shrouded in the light of Isobel, a powerful cleric who protects the area from darkness. But, just as you get to know her, the Flaming Fist Marcus threatens to kidnap her, putting the entire inn at risk. To stop this from happening, we’ll show you how to save Isobel with a few tips and tricks for the upcoming battle.

How to Save Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3

To save Isobel, you must go against Flaming Fist Marcus’ demands during your initial conversation. That means players must choose any dialogue points that help the cleric, or he will kidnap her. When the battle begins, you must take down Flaming Fist Marcus quickly, as he will try to eliminate her with a few strikes.

Although there are other foes among you, it’s recommended to kill Marcus first and then focus on the rest of the party. Fortunately, Isobel will heal herself if her health is low and run away when the going gets tough. Last Light Inn residents will also help you eliminate some enemies to make the experience more accessible.

You can monitor Isobel to ensure her safety and take down any opponents within her radius. Additionally, players can cast protection or healing spells, like Sanctuary and Mass Healing Word, on her to avoid her demise.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

When the battle ends, you can continue on the Seek Protection from the Shadow Curse questline or converse with Isobel to learn more about her.

Now that you know how to save Isobel, you can prepare for the next adventure with our Shadowfell guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Baldur’s Gate 3 content.