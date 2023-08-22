How to Recruit Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can recruit various characters to accompany you on your journey. Among them is the fiery warrior named Jaheira, who you can meet during Act 2. If you’re interested in recruiting her, you need to read this guide to find out how to get her into your team!

Recruiting Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can recruit Jaheira at the end of Act 2 after beating Ketheric in the Mind Flayer Colony underneath the Moonrise Towers. The first step is to meet with the woman at the Last Light Inn and convince her that you’re an ally. Afterward, you must stop Flaming Fist Marcus from kidnapping Isobel since the Selune Priest is the only one who can hold back the Shadow Curse.

If you’re playing as The Dark Urge, you must not kill Isobel since Jaheira will automatically become hostile to you. You also need to help Nightsong escape from her shackles in the Shadowfell and prevent Shadowheart from killing the woman.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you do all of these, you can find Jaheira attacking the Moonrise Towers with the Harper. During the battles, you must ensure Jaheira survives until you manage to beat Ketheric. Once you leave the Mind Flayer Colony, you will find Jaheira on the first floor, where you can recruit her as a permanent team member.

Unfortunately, unlike most companions, you cannot romance Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, she still has a character quest that you can start by visiting Danthelon’s Dancing Axe in Wyrm’s Crossing. I highly recommend completing this mission since it will lead you to the last recruitable companion in the game, Minsc!