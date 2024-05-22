Are There Any XDefiant Codes? (May 2024)

Looking for some XDefiant codes? Ubisoft’s franchise-merging shooter has just launched, with plenty of fans diving in. If you’ve had a keen look at the in-game store, you’ll notice a Codes button at the bottom-right of the screen. For some advice on how this works, we’ve got you covered.

All Working XDefiant Codes

XDefiant Codes (Active)

At the time of writing, there are no coupons available to redeem in XDefiant.

XDefiant Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes in XDefiant

While there may not be any codes to speak of, there is a guaranteed redemption method. Here’s what you need to do:

Boot up XDefiant on your PC or console of choice.

From the main menu, tab across to the Store.

Look to the bottom-right to the Redeem Code icon and press the corresponding button.

In the redemption box that opens, type in any coupon codes you have.

Confirm the unlock to get rewards!

How Do You Get More XDefiant Codes?

We recommend keeping a close eye on XDefiant’s social media channels if you’re after free coupons. That includes the X page, Discord server, and Facebook page. If codes become a regular occurrence, these are definitely going to come in handy.

That said, the codes box in XDefiant could well be reserved for in-game vouchers, unlocked through promotions or real-life purchases. As such, it’s unlikely you’ll get a steady dose of completely free currency like you do in the most popular Roblox games.

Why Are My XDefiant Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that redeem coupons in XDefiant are one-time use only, and don’t translate across numerous accounts. Since it’s likely just an easier avenue to purchase microtransactions rather than getting a load of freebies, don’t expect one code to work for numerous accounts.

That’s all for this guide! For more on XDefiant check out how to fix the Victor 01 error and all preseason challenges. We’ve also got a guide on all factions in XDefiant.

