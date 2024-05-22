XDefiant All Weapon Mastery Challenges

Like most arena shooters, XDefiant has a list of challenges to complete to earn new weapons. These challenges generally depend on the type of weapon being unlocked, although the difficulty varies. Here are all weapon mastery challenges in XDefiant.

Recommended Videos

All Weapon Mastery Objectives in XDefiant

The weapon challenges are broken up by weapon type, ranging from Assault Rifles to Secondary Weapons. They vary from dealing different amounts of damage to more specific challenges like Hipfire Kills. The challenges of their respective weapon types are as follows.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Assault Rifle Mastery Challenges

Completing the mastery challenges will earn you three Assault Rifles, the AK-47, ACR 6.8, and the M16A4. They require dealing damage and focusing on precision gameplay at long distances.

AK-47 – Deal 4,000 Damage with Assault Rifles.

– Deal 4,000 Damage with Assault Rifles. ACR 6.8 – Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills.

– Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills. M16A4 – Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills.

SMG Mastery Challenges

The challenges for the SMGs are focused more on close-quarters combat. Not only do you have to deal quite a bit of damage, but you’ll also have to play within five meters of your enemies.

P90 – Get 10 SMG Hipfire Kills.

– Get 10 SMG Hipfire Kills. Vector .45 ACP – Deal 10,000 Damage with SMGs.

– Deal 10,000 Damage with SMGs. MP7 – Get 20 SMG Point Blank Kills (<5m).

LMG Mastery Challenges

There are only two LMG challenges in XDefiant so far. They’re both focused on dealing damage, but some of that is for equipment and some is for enemies.

M60 – Deal 5,000 Damage to Enemy Equipment with LMGs.

– Deal 5,000 Damage to Enemy Equipment with LMGs. RPK-74 – Deal 10,000 Damage with LMGs.

Shotgun Mastery Challenges

Like the SMGs, you’ll have to get up close and personal to unlock the shotgun challenges. You can work on them simultaneously as long as you stay close and don’t ADS.

Double Barrel – Get 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills.

– Get 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills. AA-12 – Get 15 Shotgun Point-Blank Kills.

Marksman Rifle Mastery Challenges

Unlike SMGs and shotguns, the marksman rifle challenge requires you to play at a much longer range. Stay beyond 30 meters to collect this reward.

SVD – Get 15 Marksman Rifle Longshot Kills (>30m)

Sniper Rifle Mastery Challenges

You can easily earn the sniper challenge, but ensure you’re as accurate as possible. Killing enemies with a single shot ten times should net you your reward.

TAC-50 – Get 10 Sniper Rifle One-Shot Kills.

Secondary Weapon Mastery Challenges

The Secondary Weapons have the most challenges to complete while encouraging a wide range of play styles. Try to stay on the move as much as possible, and be sure to swap weapons just before encounters.

93R – Sprint 240 Seconds with Secondary Weapons.

– Sprint 240 Seconds with Secondary Weapons. D50 – Deal 1,000 Damage with Secondary Weapons.

– Deal 1,000 Damage with Secondary Weapons. M1911 – Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point-Blank Kills (<5m).

– Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point-Blank Kills (<5m). 686 Magnum – Get 5 Quick-Swap Kills.

Those are all of the weapon challenges in XDefiant. Note that these are not the only weapons in the game, but the others are unlocked through the battle pass. For more guides on XDefiant on things like the game modes or the other preseason challenges, check back here.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more