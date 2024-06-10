Saber Battle Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 10, 2024 We found codes!

Looking for Saber Battle Simulator codes? Well, you’re in the right place, then, and you’ll be happy to know that we updated the list just recently. Use them to upgrade yourself, and there will be no one in the galaxy capable of stopping you!

All Active Saber Battle Simulator Codes

RELEASE : 5 Wins (New)

: 5 Wins SPACE : 50 Power (New)

: 50 Power 5KLIKES: 50 Wins (New)

Expired Saber Battle Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Saber Battle Simulator

Image Source: Broken Wand Studios via Twinfinite

Open Saber Battle Simulator on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the right. Type your code into the input field. Press Submit to redeem the code and get the freebies.

What If a Code Isn’t Working?

Like in most other Roblox experiences, codes for the Saber Battle Simulator aren’t case-sensitive. Still, there is a chance of spelling mistakes if you are typing them out by hand. To avoid that, copy and paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that the code you tried has already expired or has already been redeemed on your account. Regarding the former, that’s because the developers can disable a code at any time without prior warning. So, if you find a code, use it right away, and you won’t have to worry about it expiring in the future.

How to Get More Saber Battle Simulator Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the first place you should visit is Aozwel’s Twitter/X profile. He is the developer of this game, and he often posts new codes on his profile. Another place you can try is the official Broken Wand Studios Discord, but the info over there is fairly outdated.

Whatever you choose to do, know that you’ll be potentially wasting time, as we check for codes in those places anyway, updating the working list if needed. So, what you should do instead is take advantage of our efforts and bookmark this post. That way you’ll always have all the newest codes just a few clicks away.

Anyway, that is all we have regarding Saber Battle Simulator codes and how to claim them in-game. If you need codes for other experiences, be sure to check out the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll find lists of all the most engaging titles, including Axolotl Tycoon, Aura RNG, and Anime Fortress.

