Warrior Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Updated April 1, 2024

Looking for Warrior Simulator codes? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve found them all and listed them right down below. They’ll net you OP pets, weapons, wins, and more, all needed if you want to top the leaderboards.

All Warrior Simulator Codes List

welcome : Wins x 10

: Wins x 10 1000like : Random Epic Weapon

: Random Epic Weapon 3000like : Legendary Pet Egg

: Legendary Pet Egg like15k: Gems x 100

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Warrior Simulator

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Warrior Simulator codes:

Open Warrior Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side (If the side menu isn’t showing, open the Weapons inventory and then close it. You should be able to see it then.) Type in your code in the text box. Click on Verify to claim your freebies.

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, double-check your spelling. They are case-sensitive, so it’s easy to make an error. To avoid them completely, you can just copy-paste the codes instead.

How Can You Get More Car Warrior Simulator Codes?

If you want to try and look for codes yourself, you should visit the official Warrior Simulator Guilded server, which has a designated channel just for them. However, some codes might be missing or taken down even though they still work. So, if you want to make sure you’re getting all the codes there are, you should bookmark this post instead. Plus, it’s much quicker.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are always new events in Warrior Simulator you can partake in for rewards. However, one that never changes requires you to join the game group and like the game. Then you can claim a legendary Iron Sword (15 DMG) for free. It ain’t much but it’s great if you are just starting out.

That’s all we have on Warrior Simulator codes. Visit more similar articles in the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where having that few extra resources can make a world of difference.

Also, if you like RPG experiences like this one, I suggest you check out Jujutsu Chronicles. It’s an anime-inspired title with a lot more PvP combat.

