Warrior Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Freebies? Don't mind if I do.
Published: Apr 1, 2024 07:27 am
Warrior Simulator boss
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Updated April 1, 2024

We looked for codes!

Looking for Warrior Simulator codes? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve found them all and listed them right down below. They’ll net you OP pets, weapons, wins, and more, all needed if you want to top the leaderboards.

All Warrior Simulator Codes List

  • welcome: Wins x 10
  • 1000like: Random Epic Weapon
  • 3000like: Legendary Pet Egg
  • like15k: Gems x 100

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Warrior Simulator

Codes redemption menu location in Warrior Simulator
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu location in Warrior Simulator
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Codes redemption menu location in Warrior Simulator
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Warrior Simulator codes:

  1. Open Warrior Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side (If the side menu isn’t showing, open the Weapons inventory and then close it. You should be able to see it then.)
  3. Type in your code in the text box.
  4. Click on Verify to claim your freebies.

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, double-check your spelling. They are case-sensitive, so it’s easy to make an error. To avoid them completely, you can just copy-paste the codes instead.

How Can You Get More Car Warrior Simulator Codes?

If you want to try and look for codes yourself, you should visit the official Warrior Simulator Guilded server, which has a designated channel just for them. However, some codes might be missing or taken down even though they still work. So, if you want to make sure you’re getting all the codes there are, you should bookmark this post instead. Plus, it’s much quicker.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Free Iron Sword location
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Free Iron Sword location
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Free Iron Sword location
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are always new events in Warrior Simulator you can partake in for rewards. However, one that never changes requires you to join the game group and like the game. Then you can claim a legendary Iron Sword (15 DMG) for free. It ain’t much but it’s great if you are just starting out.

That’s all we have on Warrior Simulator codes. Visit more similar articles in the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the popular Roblox titles, where having that few extra resources can make a world of difference.

Also, if you like RPG experiences like this one, I suggest you check out Jujutsu Chronicles. It’s an anime-inspired title with a lot more PvP combat.

Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.