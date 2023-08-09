When Does Act 2 Start in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a humongous game that provides countless hours of gameplay, with Act 1 lasting more than a dozen hours. While its size may confuse some players about when Act 2 begins, we can answer that question in this guide.

How to Get to Act 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3

You will enter Act 2 once you reach the Ruined Battlefield in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. If you save Halsin from the Goblin Camp, the druid claims you can enter this location from the Mountain Pass or the Underdark. Since I decided to take the safer route, I explored the underground area until I discovered the elevator that would take me to the Ruined Battlefield in the Grymforge.

Although venturing into the Shadow-Cursed Lands may seem intimidating, you can stay relatively safe by having one character hold a torch. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to enter the deepest parts of the Shadow-Cursed Lands until you get a Moon Lantern to drive back the darkness. However, as long as you follow the main plot, you should eventually encounter this important tool when helping the Harpers.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The first point of interest you will likely visit is the Last Light Inn, where you will meet Jaheira and a group of Harpers. This will also be the location of a boss fight against Flaming Fist Marcus, who’s trying to kidnap a Selune priest named Isobel. It’s quite a difficult battle, and I highly recommend reaching at least level 5 before you speak with Isobel at the inn.

Now that you know when Act 2 starts, consider reading other Baldur’s Gate 3 articles on Twinfinite. For example, you may want to check out our best Cantrips guide to create the most optimal build for your units.