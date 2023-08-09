Guides

When Does Act 2 Start in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

Into the next chapter!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a humongous game that provides countless hours of gameplay, with Act 1 lasting more than a dozen hours. While its size may confuse some players about when Act 2 begins, we can answer that question in this guide.

How to Get to Act 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3

You will enter Act 2 once you reach the Ruined Battlefield in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. If you save Halsin from the Goblin Camp, the druid claims you can enter this location from the Mountain Pass or the Underdark. Since I decided to take the safer route, I explored the underground area until I discovered the elevator that would take me to the Ruined Battlefield in the Grymforge.

Although venturing into the Shadow-Cursed Lands may seem intimidating, you can stay relatively safe by having one character hold a torch. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to enter the deepest parts of the Shadow-Cursed Lands until you get a Moon Lantern to drive back the darkness. However, as long as you follow the main plot, you should eventually encounter this important tool when helping the Harpers.

Flaming Fist Marcus invades the Last Night Inn in BG3.
The first point of interest you will likely visit is the Last Light Inn, where you will meet Jaheira and a group of Harpers. This will also be the location of a boss fight against Flaming Fist Marcus, who’s trying to kidnap a Selune priest named Isobel. It’s quite a difficult battle, and I highly recommend reaching at least level 5 before you speak with Isobel at the inn.

