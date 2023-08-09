How to Repair the Broken Moon Lantern in BG3 – Baldur’s Gate Moon Lantern Guide

As you make your way through Act 2, you’ll soon discover a gloomy place called the Shadow Cursed Lands and, as its name indicates, it’s a realm that has been stricken with a life-draining affliction. In fact, stray too far off the beaten path and you’ll start losing HP as quickly as a Drow in a blender.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to combat the shadow curse and one of them entails finding a Moon Lantern. Thing is, there’s also a way to acquire one that’s broken, which throws up the question: How do you fix a broken Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3? If you’re pondering this, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get a Working Moon Lantern

During your subterranean adventure through the Shadowcursed lands, you’ll soon bump into an arachnid-like Drider named Kar’niss. Luckily, he’s largely quite a jovial fella, though there are a few opportunities where you can fight him.

Most importantly, Kar’niss wields a working Moon Lantern, though you’ll need to kill him to acquire the precious lamp. On the other hand, finding a broken Moon Lantern is a little different.

Image Source: Larian Studios

How to Find a Broken Moon Lantern

As is par for the course in epic CRPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3, there are likely more ways than one to get your hands on a broken Moon Lantern. That said, we found a broken Moon Lantern by taking one of three specific paths that lead to the Moonrise Tower.

Specifically, if you go down through the Underdark beneath the Goblin camp, you’ll quickly become embroiled in a conflict between rebel goblins and their True Soul leader. Basically, you’ll need to rescue the leader by locating some explosives.

Interestingly, however, if you kill or pick the pockets of said leader, you’ll be able to get your mitts on a Broken Moon Lantern. But is there a way to repair this damaged lantern?

How to Fix a Broken Moon Lantern

To fix a broken Moon Lantern, you’re going to need some Pixie Dust. The catch? Pixie Dust is incredibly rare and very difficult to find. As a result, it’s likely an item that you’ll come across late in the game, so it’s extremely difficult to repair a broken Moon Lantern in Act 2 of BG3.

So, there you have it. That wraps up our guide on how to fix a broken Moon Lamp in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more, here’s how to win hide and seek with Oliver and where to find Infernal Iron. Alternatively, feel free to explore the relevant links below.