Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox Series X|S? Answered

Developed and published by Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2013’s Baldur’s Gate: The Black Pits 2. Taking inspiration from the classic Dungeons & Dragons tabletop boardgame of olde, the isometric RPG places a big emphasis on engrossing storytelling, tactical turn-based combat, and meticulous exploration. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re likely wondering is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox Series X|S. If so, here’s what you need to know.

Is There a Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Series X|S Port?

Fortunately, yes — Baldur’s Gate 3 is indeed en route to the Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, there is a slight question mark as to when it will arrive, however.

At the time of writing, we do have a concrete release date for the PC and PS5 versions of the game. The PC iteration’s full release is scheduled for the 3 Aug. 2023, whereas the PS5’s release is locked in for a 6 Sept. 2023 launch.

When Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox?

Right now, however, there’s no official launch date for the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur’s Gate 3. But why’s there not a simultaneous console release with PS5? What gives?

So, from what we can gather, Larian Studios is allegedly having some issues behind the scenes trying to get the split-screen co-op component of the game working on Xbox Series S.

In an interview conducted by IGN, Larian Studios head Swen Vincke had this to say about the game’s development:

It’s not that we planned this. Our plan was that we wanted to have a simultaneous release. But we’ve been on this game for a long time. It’s a really big game. The amount of things you can do in it is insane. I think people will be surprised when they see everything. There’s constraints we have to overcome, so we just work on them. Some take more time.

Of course, as soon as we hear of an official Xbox Series X|S release date, we’ll make sure to update this post.

And with that, we conclude our guide on when Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming Xbox Series X|S. For more, here’s an in-depth interview with the game’s executive producer David Walgrave. Otherwise, why not explore our further coverage down below.