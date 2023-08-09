How to Lift Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

As you embark on a quest to “Lift the Shadow Curse” during Act 2, you’ll venture into a dreary place called the Shadow Cursed Lands, and as its name suggests, it’s a land that’s far from the thriving and blossoming realms you’re used to. Instead, it’s plagued by a sickening affliction that rapidly drains your health if you stray too far off the beaten path. Thankfully, there are a few ways to combat this life-sucking hex. So, if you’re wondering how to lift the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve got your back.

Lifting the Shadow Curse in BG3

There are several ways to lift the curse, but these are the three methods that worked most effectively for us.

Using Torches or Weapons Infused with Light

Not only do Torches serve as a simple club-like weapon, but they also help to keep the dreaded Shadow Curse at bay. Of course, it’s critical that the Torch is equipped, otherwise you won’t reap any benefit at all.

Additionally, weapons that have been infused with the Evocation Cantrip spell Light, can not only be used to deal additional Light damage, inflict Status Ailments, and buff your party, but they also serve as much-needed protection against the Shadow Curse.

It’s also worth noting that there are some Braziers dotted around the Shadow Cursed Lands that can also be lit, and these can provide some limited defense against the Shadow Curse as well.

Acquire the Blessing of Salune

Once you speak to Jaheira in the Last Light Inn, you’ll meet a half-elf called Isobel. If you choose to save this Cleric from Marcus’s attack, she’ll grant you the Blessing of Salune, which is a powerful buff that protects you from the adverse effects of the Shadow Curse.

Still, while this is a huge boon, it still doesn’t offer that much protection in places that are rife with the curse, like the Last Light basement, for instance. In addition, it’s also important to mention that if Isobel dies during any of the Last Light Inn questlines, you’ll permanently lose the Blessing of Salune.

Killing Kar’niss to Obtain His Moonlantern

As you make your way through the Shadowcursed Lands, you’ll soon stumble upon an arachnid-like Drider called Kar’niss who helps your party as a companion. Luckily, Kar’niss carries with him a Moonlantern, and these are the most effective items at keeping the Shadow Curse at bay.

Soon, your party will be attacked by Harpers, and you can choose to either side with Kar’niss or the Harpers. Obviously, siding with the Harpers will result in Kar’niss dying, though you will obtain his incredibly useful Moonlantern. On the other hand, siding with Kar’niss is also a method of acquiring the benefit of the lamp as well.

If you have a high enough Charisma stat, you can also potentially sweet-talk Kar’niss into giving you the lamp. However, the real twist is, said lamp is powered by a wee Pixie trapped inside the lantern, which you can opt to save.

Should You Save the Pixie or Keep the Kar’niss Moonlantern?

If you choose to save the Pixie inside the Moonlantern, and if Astarion and Lae’zel are in your party, they will both disapprove. However, if you do free the cheeky sprite, she’ll gift you with a Filigreed Feywild Bell, which you can use to cast a blessing that boosts the user’s defense against the Shadow Curse. As a result, we’d recommend freeing the trapped Pixie to net yourself a permanent way of dispelling the pesky curse.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to lift the Shadow Curse in Baldur's Gate 3. For more, here's how to win hide and seek with Oliver and what to do when you fail a roll.