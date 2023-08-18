What to Do at the House of Flowers in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

During Act 2, you will have a chance to explore the Shadow Cursed Lands in Baldur’s Gate 3. Besides discovering the Moonrise Towers, you can also find the dilapidated House of Flowers in the Ruined Battlefield. If you’re curious about what to do in this location, you’ve come to the right place because this guide will explain the related quest in detail.

Baldur’s Gate 3 House of Flowers Guide

The House of Flowers is the hideout of Oliver, who’s the other half of the Shadow Cursed Lands spirit, Thaniel. You will eventually visit this place once you complete the Wake Up Art Cullagh side quest and help Halsin defend the portal while he searches for Thaniel.

Unfortunately, it seems there is a bug that causes some players to get the quest marker before they finish the required missions. You won’t be able to do anything in this place until you get information from Halsin about Oliver.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

However, once you are tasked to find Thaniel’s missing half, you can encounter Oliver, who has stayed invisible inside the house. At this point, you can choose to play two rounds of hide-and-seek games with Oliver. If you beat him twice, the child will give you the Ring of Shadows, which lets you cast the level 2 Abjuration spell.

On the other hand, if you want Oliver to reunite with Thaniel, you must beat the child in a fight. Oliver will be hiding inside a magical shield, and you must defeat numerous Shadow monsters to break it. Afterward, you can convince Oliver to help Thaniel heal and lift the Shadow Curse from the surrounding areas.

