How to Complete Wake up Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While visiting the Last Light Inn, you may encounter a sleeping man on the first floor of the building in Baldur’s Gate 3. Art Cullagh is currently trapped in a nightmare after encountering the Shadow Curse, but he somehow manages to stay uncorrupted and continues to mutter Thaniel.

Waking up Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3

To awaken Art Cullagh, you must travel to the House of Healing southwest of the Last Light Inn or north of the Moonrise Tower. However, before heading out, I suggest informing Halsin about the man since he’s directly related to Thaniel, the spirit of the cursed lands. The druid will give you some extra information and stay beside Art Cullagh to protect the man.

In order to safely enter the House of Healing, you must bring a Moon Lantern to drive back the shadows. If you don’t have one already, you need to speak with Isobel and help a group of Harpers ambush followers of the Cult of Absolute.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Inside the House of Healing, you will encounter Malus Thorm, who’s performing surgery on a live and awake patient with several nurses. You must obtain the Battered Lute from Malus, but unfortunately, he won’t give it to you without a fight.

Although you can defeat him directly in a battle, you can also attempt to persuade Malus to kill himself. You need to pass several tough skill roll checks, but the result is amazing. Here are the dialogue choices you need to pick:

A student, yes. Do please enlighten me.

[Investigation] Examine the sisters and their implements. (Intelligence Check: 14)

[Persuasion] Why not have them hone their skills on each other? (Charisma Check: 21)

[Deception] My magic has blinded me – I see now that Shar is the only path. Show me – I beg of you. (Charisma Check: 21)

If you pass all the roll checks, the nurses will turn on one another, and even Malus will stab himself in the eye. You are now free to loot all of their belongings and return to the Last Light Inn. After playing short music using the Battered Lute, the sleeping man will return to the waking world and inform you about his journey.

Although you’ve awakened Art Cullagh and completed the side quest, the mission to remove the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3 is far from over. Halsin will ask you to meet him at the lakeshore, where you must protect a portal while the druid attempts to bring back Thaniel.