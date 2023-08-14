Baldur’s Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum Puzzle Guide (BG3)

The Thorm Mausoleum is one of many places you can visit in the Shadow Cursed Lands in Baldur’s Gate 3. Although this place may seem small, there is actually a hidden section you can explore by solving a puzzle related to three paintings.

How to Solve Thorm Mausoleum Puzzle in BG3

In the north chamber, you will encounter an open sarcophagus and three paintings on the walls. If you hold the left alt button, you will notice the small switches located underneath each portrait. In order to solve the puzzle, you will need to press the buttons in this exact order:

Moonrise Towers

Grief

General

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you press the wrong switches, you need to reload your previous save or trigger the traps to reset the puzzle. I recommend entering the Turn-Base mode before you activate the death traps. The environment has low priority, and your units will receive one full turn to exit the chamber and avoid gruesome deaths.

You can actually find the answer to this puzzle in the Stained Book near the bloody altar on the east side of the mausoleum. The document says, “From splendour, to tragedy, to infamy,” and it tells the tragic story of Ketheric, who becomes a villain in order to resurrect his daughter.

Solving the painting puzzle in the Thorm Mausoleum will bring you to the Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3. You must face three challenges, with the last one being the Faith Leap Trial, where you must cross the chasm to obtain an Umbral Gem.