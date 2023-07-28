Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Save Your Game

Developed by Larian Studios, best known for the Divinity: Original Sin games, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available now in early access. There are still a lot of features missing from the game, but there’s still plenty to do here and explore as you go along. And considering how expansive the early access version is, you’re definitely going to want to record your progress at some point. Here’s how to save your game in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Saving Your Game in Baldur’s Gate 3

The good news is that Baldur’s Gate 3 actually features a pretty aggressive auto-save system. Pretty much any time before you’re about to enter a combat encounter, or when you discover a new area, chances are high that the game will automatically record your progress.

Whenever this happens, look out for the Auto-save notification on your screen, which lets you know that the game is currently saving.

You can also manually save your game by going into the menu with the Esc key, then clicking on the Save Game option. From here, you’ll see all of your save slots, including the auto-saves that the game has generated for you so far.

You can choose to either create a new file, or overwrite one of the existing save slots to continue. Once you’ve done so, you can safely quit the game. Whenever you load the game back up next time, you’ll be able to select from one of your save slots and continue from there.

One major thing worth noting is that your early access files will not carry over to the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 whenever it’s ready, so don’t get too overly attached to your characters and progress while exploring.

That’s all you need to know about how to save your game in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including some basics like how to jump, and how to revive fallen characters.