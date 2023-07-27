How to Revive Characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

Having a character get downed in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a total pain, and it almost always spells certain doom for your party as combat can be pretty tricky in this game. With that in mind, here’s how to revive downed characters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Revive Downed Allies in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are four ways to bring your fallen allies back in Baldur’s Gate 3, as listed below:

By using the Help command

By using a Scroll of Revify

By using magic and healing spells

By talking to the skeleton back at camp

We’ll go over each method in more detail down below.

Using the Help Command

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

This is the most basic way of bringing a fallen character back into action in Baldur’s Gate 3. Have another character walk close to them, then click on the hands icon in your basic actions menu. Select the downed character to begin helping them, and they’ll be brought back with one HP.

Scroll of Revivify

Scrolls of Revivify are hard to come by, but they can be very helpful in a pinch. When a teammate is downed, select it from your inventory and a large AoE circle will appear. Select the downed teammate within the circle to revive them.

Magic and Healing

If you have magic-users in your party, it is possible for them to learn the Revivify spell as well so you no longer have to worry about finding more Scrolls. In addition to that, if you cast a healing spell on a downed character while the game is doing their saving throws, this will bring them back into action immediately.

Skeleton at Camp

Finally, once you’ve progressed through the game enough to complete the Overgrown Ruins quest to free the skeleton, you’ll find the skeleton NPC back at your camp. You can then pay him 200 gold to revive any fallen character.

And that’s how you can revive downed characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.