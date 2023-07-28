Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Jump

Hot off the success of Divinity: Original Sin, Larian Studios is ready to take on a beloved franchise with the early access release of Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s not exactly an isometric RPG that fans might’ve been expecting, and instead uses a similar turn-based RPG combat system that we’ve seen in the Divinity games, along with a few extra flourishes. Here’s how to jump in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Jumping in Baldur’s Gate 3

Early on in the game, as you’re trying to escape the mindflayers’ ship, you’ll need to jump a short gap in order to progress. Baldur’s Gate 3 never explicitly teaches you how to do exactly that so if you need some help getting through that bit, we’re here to help.

Jumping in this game is pretty simple; just hover over your bonus actions at the bottom of the screen, and click on the action that says ‘jump.’ After that, use your cursor to indicate where you would like your character to jump to, and the game will do the rest. The jump action is also bound to the Z key, so you can just hit Z to trigger the action, then move your cursor to wherever you want to jump to.

One thing to note is that there is a distance limit to consider when trying to leap, so if the game doesn’t allow you to cross the gap, try inching a bit closer to the edge and try again.

In addition to that, you can also make use of this bonus action while in battle. During combat, you can move, use a basic action, as well as one bonus action. Jumping in combat can be a great way to quickly close the distance between you and an enemy, and you can also use it defensively if you want to get away and have some breathing room to heal.

You can only use it once per turn, though, so make sure to use it wisely.

That’s all you need to know about how to jump in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get all companions and how to rest up and heal.