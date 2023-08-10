Top 10 Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods You Can Download Right Now

They say variety is the spice of life so why settle for vanilla when you can mod Baldur’s Gate 3 to hell and back? Sure, while the base version of Larian Studios’ epic CRPG may be as dense as a brick of infernal iron, keeping things fresh with a handful of mods can still pay dividends to the moment-to-moment fun factor. So, for your reading pleasure, here are 10 of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods you can download right now. Let’s roll!

Party Limit Begone

Image Source: Nexusmods/ Sildur

We’ve all been there, right? Your party is brimming with interesting and intriguing companions, but you bump into a handsome young bard with a lute, luxurious hair, and an appetite for adventure. But, oh bother — I’ve hit my party limit… What to do?

Worry not, as this mod will save the day by upping your party limit from four to 16 and the multiplayer cap from six to eight players. Never will you have to say no to those good-looking rapscallions who’re jonesing for fun, frolics, and fortune. Get in!

Download Party Limit Begone mod here!

Tav’s Hair Salon

Image Source: Nexusmods/ Toarie

No one likes a bad hair day, so getting your bangs just right can be a pretty big deal. And even though the character creator in Baldur’s Gate 3 is dizzyingly deep, it still has some room for improvement, especially when it comes to your ol’ barnet.

Fortunately, this handy mod boasts a multitude of additional hairdos for your playable character to sport. So, if you’re looking to boost your look with a few extra style points, this may be an essential download.

Download Tav’s Hair Salon mod here!

Double XP

Image Source: Nexusmods/ Malcroix

Like a puppy with a new toy, the very utterance of the words double XP are enough to send any hardened gamer into a tizzy. And in Larian Studios’ fantasy CRPG, netting more of that good stuff allows players to level up faster than an Arrow of Lightning buffed with a super powerful haste spell.

With this mod, players can expect to level up twice as fast. That said, if you’re more of a stickler for the rules, you may instead want to opt for the slightly less cheeky option: Fast XP only up until level 6. Either way, if you’re on the hunt for a more relaxing experience that makes the second-to-second action more of a walk in the park, this is the mod for you.

Download Fast XP mod here!

More Spells

Image Source: NexusMods/ Celes

Amazingly, there are currently over 600 spells in the game, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any room for further options. I mean, the more, the merrier and all that, eh?

While this mod adds plenty of additional spells and cantrips, it also augments and modifies certain spells as well, making them even more powerful. So, if you’re longing to expand your spell-casting arsenal, why not hop on this mod’s magic carpet and take it for a spin? I’m pretty sure Gandalf would approve.

Download 5e Spells mod here!

Legendary Items

Image Source: NexusMods/ Oiff

Ever wanted to dual-wield crossbows like a burly badass? Really, who hasn’t, huh? Well, this mod has got you well and truly covered.

Essentially, it introduces a bunch of legendary items into the mix that weren’t in the base game. From a lightweight fire sword dubbed the Dragon Blade to a holy Flail of Pain that delivers powerful area of attack damage, this will add some extra spice to your arsenal.

Download Legendary Items mod here!

Choose Your Stats

Image Source: Nexusmods/ LostSoulMan

Stats are quite possibly the most important thing in a D&D-inspired game like Baldur’s Gate 3, and being able to drink a potion that changes your skill points on the fly is a huge boon.

Indeed, LostSoulMan’s mod is incredibly utile, especially if you run into an area where you need to boost a specific stat to fulfill an ability check. Yes, you may feel a little cheeky doing so, but it’s better than rolling a set of snake eyes and being eaten alive by that mimic chest, right?

Download Choose Your Stats mod here!

Ciri’s Clothes

Image Source: Nexusmods/ Wesslen

Everyone loves the bold and resolute Ciri of Venderburg from The Witcher series as she’s not only a dab hand with a sword, but she also possesses powerful magic thanks to her elder blood.

If you’re looking to introduce her into your game, this mod is ideal as it converts Human, Half-Elf, Elf and Tiefling slim femme bodies into the charming Lady of Space and Time. Unfortunately, however, there’s no Geralt of Rivia yet. Boooo!

Download Ciri’s Clothes mod here!

Fantastical Multiverse

Image Source: NexusMods/ Dungeons and Souls

Multiverses are all the rage these days, and this mod is a testament as to why they’re so popular. See, not only does it introduce 47 playable races — with a handful from the 5th edition of D&D — but many of them are completely brand-new.

But won’t this interfere with the overall fantasy tone of the game? Not at all, as its creator has made sure that all the races are compatible and tonally relevant. There’s no sign of Benedict Cumberbatch, though, which is slightly deflating.

Download Fantastical Multiverse mod here!

Bag of Holding

Image Source: Nexusmods/ SFR

Hardcore D&D enthusiasts will be familiar with the ol’ Bag of Holding as it’s possibly one of the most useful items in the entire tabletop boardgame. For the unaware, it’s basically like a Tardis where you can store anything in it and never become over-encumbered.

Unfortunately, in the base game, there isn’t any Bag of Holding to be found, though Chests of the Mundane can be a quick hot fix if you’re desperate. Nevertheless, if you’re hankering for the genuine article, this mod is exactly what you need.

Download Bag of Holding mod here!

Extra Carry Weight

Image Source: Nexusmods/ LostSoulman

Speaking of getting over-encumbered, here’s another way to rapidly fix that exact problem. Instead of lugging a bag around, though, why not just increase the size of your pockets? Like, permanently.

In essence, this useful mod significantly increases your overall carry weight so whatever you lay your hands on is yours for the taking. So, rest assured that almost everything you come across regardless of size can be slotted directly into your inventory. Still, you can probably give that elephant a miss. Maybe.

Download Carry Weight Extra mod here!