How to Get Bag of Holding in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Inspired by tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, it makes sense that players may be wondering whether they can get their mitts on the Tardis-like Bag of Holding in Larian Studios’ theequel. After all, getting over-encumbered in the middle of an epic adventure can be a real drag. So, for those curious as to how to get a Bag of Holding in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s everything you need to know.

Can You Obtain a Bag of Holding in BG3?

Right now, the vanilla version of Baldur’s Gate 3 does not feature a Bag of Holding. Well, not in the traditional sense anyway. Thankfully, however, there are a couple of ways of improving this as you can find an item that functions in a similar way to the Bag of Holding, and it’s called the Chest of the Mundane.

In addition, there’s also a mod that adds the Bag of Holding into the game. We’ll outline how to acquire both down below.

What Is a Chest of the Mundane?

The Chest of Mundane is basically a magical container that acts very similarly to a Bag of Holding. See, when you place an item into it, the chest changes its weight allowing you to carry heavy items with much less effort.

The rub? Once you place an item into the chest, it will transform it into a common item like, say, a spoon or a bowl. However, once you remove the loot from the chest again, it will revert back to its true form. In short, it’s an effective way of carrying very heavy items without getting over-encumbered.

How to Get a Chest of the Mundane in BG3

The Chest of Mundane can be found at the entrance of the Arcane Tower, which is located in the southwest of the Underdark, just south of the Underdark Beach. Head inside the tower through the entrance on the east wall, and make your way to the balcony and you’ll automatically trigger an Arcane check, which will reveal the chest.

How to Get the Bag of Holding Mod in BG3

On the other hand, if you’re a hardened D&D veteran who needs the real deal and you’re playing the game on PC, you may want to opt to download a mod that introduces the Tardis-like receptacle into the game.

Indeed, this mod from Chance Santana-Wees has got you covered as it adds the Bag of Holding into the base version of Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re unsure how to add mods into your game, here’s a vid that outlines the process to make things easier for you.

Of course, it’s important to note that you can only use mods in the PC version of BG3. Console versions of the game do not support mods, so the Chest of the Mundane will have to do for now.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to get a Bag of Holding in Baldur's Gate 3.