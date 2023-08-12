Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Faith Leap Trial Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Faith Leap trial is the third test you must face in the Gauntlet of Shar. You must acquire the Umbral Gem at the end of the chamber by passing through a wide chasm in the middle. Although it may seem challenging, this trial is actually quite easy, and you can pass it on your first try.

How to Complete the Faith Leap Trial in BG3

While you can use the Fly or Misty Step spell to pass the challenge easily, you can also utilize the invisible bridge in the arena to reach the Umbral Gem. Before starting, I suggest saving your game first so you can reload if you fail.

You must start by jumping down to the right lower platform and walking straight toward the right Shar statue. Don’t jump into the platform, though, because it is filled with darkness that will blind you. When you’re quite close to the sculpture, you need to turn left and walk to the center of the room.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After that, you must head straight to the statue in the middle. Then, you can turn right and walk diagonally until you’re standing near the right wall.

Afterward, you have to head to the right waterfall and take several steps toward the final platform. Finally, you must perform a jump and land before the last Shar statue to grab the Umbral Gem.

Now that you’ve completed the Faith Leap trial and obtained another Umbral Gem, you’re one step close to entering the Shadowfell. Although you may be eager to explore Shar’s realm in BG3, I don’t recommend exploring this location before visiting the Moonrise Towers and completing all available side quests.