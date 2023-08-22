How to Get Blue Jays’ Find Treasure in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Rosymorn Monastery, during the tail end of Act 1, you’ll soon proceed down the Mountain Pass, which is teeming with wildlife and a few eccentric characters to meet along the way. One of the most memorable is our wee feathered friend, the Blue Jay. And if you have the Speak with Animals spell, you’ll be able to converse with the critter. After some chatter and a side quest, the bird will reveal your reward. But how do you get Blue Jays’ Find in Baldur’s Gate 3? Worry not, as we’ll walk you through how to acquire it down below.

When you cast the Speak with Animals divination spell, the Blue Jay will tell you that a duo of nasty ancient eagles have taken over his nest that’s situated up on the roof.

How to Obtain Blue Jays’ Find Treasure in BG3

You can either opt to go and fight the Giant Eagles or attempt to persuade them to leave so that the Blue Jay can reclaim his home.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Either way should work, though we chose to defeat the Giant Eagles in combat to help out the Blue Jay. Coincidentally, this will also progress the Blood of Lathander quest as the legendary Warhammer can be found in this nest. Result!

Once you’ve put the Giant Eagles six feet under, the Blue Jay will return to its nest and will happily thank you for your efforts. But what about your reward? Well, the Blue Jay reveals to you that he saw something buried near the ferry dock. The coordinates for Blue Jays’ Find treasure is X: 50, Y: -19.

However, spotting the mound where the treasure is found will task players with passing a DC 25 Survival check. Not only that, but you’ll also have to manually dig up the treasure using a shovel. Thankfully, if you fail the Survival check, you can still manually dig up spots at these coordinates and you’ll soon find the treasure.

What’s In Blue Jays’ Find Treasure?

The big twist? Well, the treasure ain’t all that if we’re being honest. Essentially, it only offers players the following, which is kind of underwhelming:

24 Gold Coins

A Ruby (worth 90 Gold Coins)

Several Dyes

And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about how to get Blue Jays’ Find in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more, here’s how to get a bag of Holding and how to get Mithril. For everything else, keep it locked at Twinfinite.