How to Open Rosymorn Monastery Doors in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Rosymorn Monastery is a tricky area to get through, especially since many of the pathways are blocked. More specifically, the main doorway requires you to pull a lever from the other side, prohibiting you from accessing various quests. Fortunately, we’ve discovered a quick way to get through this route, and we’ll show you what steps you need to take to open the Rosymorn Monastery doors in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get Inside Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you trigger the cutscene near the locked Rosymorn Monastery doors, you can use vines to access the upper floor. Players may want to avoid going into any rooms, as there will be some high-leveled enemies within them. However, if you feel confident enough, you can go inside to boost your XP and acquire loot for your inventory.

To make the expedition easier, we’ll explain which areas you need to go to, but you may want to have the Feather Fall ability beforehand to help you with this endeavor (you may be able to open it if you have a lockpicking tool as well.)

Climb up the vines near the broken windows. This location will be toward the left side of the Rosymorn Monastery doors (next to a statue.) Continue going forward. Take a right. Enter the room with the Stained-Glass Window (marked with character waypoint.) Go through the broken windows on the right side. Jump down to the bottom floor. You can use Feather Fall to survive the fall or perform a Short Rest to restore a character’s health shortly after. Pull the lever. You can find it next to the Rosymorn Monastery doors.

Once you pull the lever, the Rosymorn Monastery doors will quickly open, and you can find a set of stairs on the left side to explore the area further. You’ll primarily need to go through it to access the Monastery Basement. Players will come across the character Gish Far’age there, where they must utilize their preferred ability check to get through the restricted area.

Those who have Lae’zel in their party will have a much easier time, given that she can persuade the group to pass through. As a result, you can open the Heavy Oak Doors to start/continue your next questline.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you make it through the Rosymorn Monastery. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to Respec your character.