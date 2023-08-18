Is the Zaith’Isk Safe in Baldur’s Gate 3? All Zaith’Isk Outcomes

Given the many options for attempting to remove the parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3, they can’t all be worthwhile or good. Lae’zel’s whole opinion on the matter revolves around visiting a Creche of her Githyanki people who can surely remove it. You get your first chance at a Creche a decent way into the game, and the Githyanki take you to the Zaith’isk. However, it can be hard to see if this is the right choice.

What Happens When You Use the Zaith’Isk?

After the initial intro, your party will be set to guide themselves through to the infirmary. The Zaith’isk stands in the back of the room, but you’ll need to talk to Ghustil Stornugoss first to use it. As you step up to actually use it, Lae’zel will argue she should go first. There’s no real difference if Lae’zel goes first.

Lae’zel Uses the Zaith’Isk

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you choose to let Lae’zel use the Zaith’Isk before you, things will go bad almost immediately. If you pass an insight check, it will warn you that she won’t come out of this unscathed. That should be your first hint that you don’t want her to go through with this.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Your first chance to get her out will be a Persuasion check that requires a 30+ to get her out. You will want to do this. If you let her sit through the whole thing, she will come out with three permanent debuffs that hurt key attributes: Weakened Intelligence, Weakened Wisdom, and Weakened Constitution. Either way, the machine will explode, but Lae’zel (or your main character) won’t take my damage from it.

Is the Zaith’Isk Safe?

As you can tell, the Zaith’Isk is unsafe if you try to let Lae’zel use it the whole time. It’s simply not worth the risk.

Though if you choose to do it yourself and survive the whole thing by succeeding in the three saving throws, there is a positive. By winning every saving throw, you get the Awakened passive feature that lets you use all of your Illithid Powers as a bonus action.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

All Zaith’Isk Outcomes

Every outcome ends in the Zaith’Isk exploding, as it’s just another bit of false hope for parasite removal. However, how you handle the post-explosion makes a massive difference.

If you can convince Ghustil Stornugoss through either Performance or Deception that the parasite is gone, she will just tell you to leave.

However, if she is convinced the parasite lives on, she will leave and lock the door behind her. Whether you lockpick it yourself or wait around, eventually, you will come under siege by several Githyanki enemies outside of the infirmary. This will be a pretty extensive fight, so you should get ready after the doctor leaves.

With all this knowledge in hand, it might be best to return later for the Zaith'Isk, if you want to do it at all. There is a helpful bonus for completing it, but the subsequent fights might make it not as worth it.