Most Played Races in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There’s a ton of freedom in character creation, so it’s no surprise that there are most and least popular races. Players don’t have to just debate these amongst themselves either, as Larian Studios released their own graph to celebrate the game’s launch. We’ll give you the full information of the most played races.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Most Picked Races

We already covered most played classes, so it’s time to dive into races! While the graph does include all 11 races, it doesn’t include any further information on subraces.

In an unexpected turn of events, Human actually isn’t the most popular. The top spot is neck and neck with Half-Elf ahead, so somewhere down the line, the lead could easily swap. Pulling up in a very close third is Elf, which could easily overtake second or first.

Dragonborn edging out Tiefling and Drow is a bit of a surprise. But considering they make terrific spellcasters, and those were among the top three classes, it does also make sense.

There is a distinct drop starting with Half-Orcs in seventh place. From there, it’s all the short-stature classes (Dwarf, Gnome, Halfling), with Githyanki coming dead last with some incredibly low numbers. It definitely seemed that all players had a distinct preference in races, and despite how impressive Lae’zel is, no one was inspired to make a new character of her people.

The full breakdown:

Half-Elf

Human

Elf

Dragonborn

Tiefling

Drow

Half-Orc

Dwarf

Gnome

Halfling

Githyanki

Image Source: Larian Studios

How did your choices of race match up against the most played? Is this going to inspire you to make a new Githyanki character, just to elevate them from their least-played status? Let us know in the comments below!