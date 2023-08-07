Should You Let Volo Extract the Parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

After you meet Volo in the goblin camp, he’ll make his way back to your camp. Confident in his abilities to remove the parasite from inside you, he’ll ask if you’d like him to give the extraction operation a chance. But, well, Volo is Volo. He calls a giant metal rod a needle and says he’s dreamt about doing this operation a thousand times. If you’re not feeling too confident in his abilities, you’re not wrong to second guess his expertise. Here’s what you need to know about the BG3 Volo Extraction decision.

Should You Let Volo Remove the Parasite in BG3?

Yes, you should let Volo remove the parasite. If you don’t interrupt Volo and let him go ahead with the operation (no matter how bad things look) it will go rather horribly, resulting in you losing an eye. Fortunately, Volo has an Ersatz Eye which he’ll replace it with. This magic eye allows you to see invisible creatures within 30 feet (9 meters), which is certainly helpful when facing off against enemies with invisibility skills or potions that grant the effect.

As such, you can go forth and trust Volo and his giant metal pole to… butcher your eye, remove the parasite and give you a shiny new eyeball as compensation!

If you choose not to let Volo remove the parasite, well, you’re stuck with the parasite and you won’t get the Ersatz Eye from Volo for the time being.

Changes from Early Access

In the early access version of the game, losing your real eye resulted in a permanent loss of 1 intelligence, perception checks and the ability to make critical hits. However, in the full release of the game, these negative consequences no longer seem to be attached to the decision.

That's everything you need to know about the Volo extracting the parasite in Baldur's Gate 3.