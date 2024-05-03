Gray Zone Warfare mercenaries on wooden platforms in the jungle
Gray Zone Warfare True Grit Quest Walkthrough

Let's solve the True Grit quest with this simple guide!
If you’ve been spending some time in the field in Gray Zone Warfare, then you know that the game has countless small quests for you to complete. These usually range from finding a particular person to disposing of certain targets, but sometimes it’s not that easy to understand how to complete them. That’s why we are here with our Gray Zone Warfare True Grit quest walkthrough so you can solve this quest easily. Keep reading to find out how to do it!

How To Complete True Grit Quest in Gray Zone Warfare

You are tasked with finding this mythical Colt Single Action revolver, the one that John Wayne used in the great Western movie True Grit. We know the revolver is west of the Resort, somewhere in a wooden case by the Shooting Range POI. But where? It is actually in the Motel, hidden in a room. The motel is near the shooting range and across the firing lanes on the map. See below for more details.

A Gray Zone Warfare map with the motel being shown

Obviously, the 102 motel room that has the wooden case with the revolver is locked, and now comes the difficult part of the quest. Where is the key that you need to open this room? Well, the AI soldiers around the area have it. It’s only a matter of trial and error, or rather of trying to shoot down as many as possible in order for them to drop it. The key is the Hunter’s Paradise Motel Room 102 key.

Several players have reported having to spend hours before the key dropped, while others even could not get it to drop at all. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any real winning tactic here. Until the developers decide to make the key-dropping rate a bit less rare, the only way through is just to keep gunning down AI soldiers around the shooting range and hope that you get the key.

That is all you need to know in order to complete the True Grit quest. For more information on the game’s quests, check out our guide on how to cure comas and the best ways to earn money.

