Rat’s Nest Quest in Gray Zone Warfare Guide (GZW)

As you and your squad begin exploring Lamang Island in Gray Zone Warfare, you’ll uncover a bunch of quests to complete. One of them is the Rat’s Nest quest in Gray Zone Warfare, accessible to members of the Crimson Shield faction via the NPC Handshake. Here’s how to complete it and what you earn!

How to Complete Gray Zone Warfare Rat’s Nest Quest

The Rat’s Nest quest in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to search two different huts in the open world for high-value intel. While the game doesn’t explicitly tell you where to find them, it’s actually quite straightforward.

First of all, you need to head to the north-west part of the map, within the Kiu Vongsa POI. In between the Water Tower and Convenience Store, there is a small alcove sheltered by trees, wherein a decrepit building lies. Head into the building and upstairs, where you find an office. On the desk in this room is a phone for you to pick up.

After that, you need to head to the second area for this quest. It is also in Kiu Vongsa, but to the eastern side of the POI between the Town Hall and Gas Station. Head through the main door and then turn right, and you’ll find a folder on the desk.

Once you have the phone and folder, head back to the tasks menu and turn the items into Handshake. This will complete the Rat’s Nest quest!

Rat’s Nest Quest Rewards

Once you’ve spoken to Handshake and finished the Rat’s Nest task, these are the rewards you get:

Patrol Gear

$3,600

400 XP

+100 Handshake Reputation

