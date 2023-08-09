What Level Should Your Party Be To Travel Through the Mountain Pass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The beginning area in Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players fully explore without warning them of any dangers or enemies. Instead, that is left all up to the player’s perception and the examine feature the game offers. However, once players reach a deep enough point to travel through the Mountain Pass, the game offers a warning if they are underleveled.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mountain Pass Recommended Level

If the game believes you are too weak when you attempt to travel through the mountain pass, you are given a text box that reads, “Warning: the area you are about to enter will be bitterly difficult for a party of your level.”

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

However, the game doesn’t tell you directly what an accepted level would be. Even without that helpful information, you’ll still want to be at least level five before trying again. This is the level when you unlock level three spells and subclasses among your companions, if possible.

A lot of the enemies up to this point have been around level four. If you’ve struggled in those fights, it’s best to do a little more grinding. There have been plenty of goblins up to this point, so you could find a solid high-ground point and start slinging spells/arrows. Whenever you need to check your current XP progression, you’ll find it on your character sheet in the top right above your character class and race.

If you brought Astarion with you, he could gain the Assassin subclass at level three, which is very handy at gaining XP from unsuspecting targets.

No matter your path from here, it is wise to backtrack and come back to the Mountain Pass when you are at least level five. For more location and class guides, be sure to check out our links below.