How to Get the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Like any massively epic RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 is exceptionally abundant in rare treasures to discover throughout the world of Faerun, including among them a series of legendary weapons. Each of them requires overcoming unique challenges of one kind of another to obtain them, and one of the most popular of the bunch is the Blood of Lathander. If you’re wondering how exactly you can get your hands on this legendary glowing mace, here is our handy guide for how to get the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Find the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Blood of Lathander is a legendary mace weapon that is one of the most highly sought of golden tier weaponry, and for good reason. Among its terrific stats, it gives the following perks:

Weapon Enchantment +3

1d6+3 Bludgeoning, 1d4 Radiant

Lathander’s Blessing: Once per Long Rest, when your hit points are reduced to 0, you regain 2-12 hit points. Allies within 9m also regain 1-6 hit points.

Once per Long Rest, when your hit points are reduced to 0, you regain 2-12 hit points. Allies within 9m also regain 1-6 hit points. Lathander’s Light: Sheds holy light in a 6m radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are Blinded, unlesss they succeed a Constitution Saving Throw.

Sheds holy light in a 6m radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are Blinded, unlesss they succeed a Constitution Saving Throw. Sunbeam Level 6 Evocation Spell

This weapon is hidden down in the underground Lathander Shrine in Creche Y’llek. In order to access that area though, you’ll first need to get your hands on the Dawnbringer Crest. To get that, you’ll need to make your way over to the Rosymorn Monastery and head up to the top floor where the stained glass puzzle is, and you’ll need to complete it.

To do that, find the three ceremonial weapons that are scattered across the Monastery and then bring them back to the top floor to place on their three respective altars. There’s a fourth altar, where you can place any weapon of your choosing. A hidden door will then open nearby, and behind it a bag containing the Dawnbringer Crest you need.

Once you reach Creche Y’llek, find the Inquisitor’s Chamber where you’ll see two statues you can interact with. You need to position them correctly for the hidden door in the wall to open to the Secret Chamber where the Blood of Lathander is kept.

The statue on the north side of the room needs to face East, while the statue on the south side is stuck in place. Use a bottle of Grease to loosen the statue’s foundation, and then turn it to the West. The hidden door will then reveal itself and open, leading into a hallway with the Secret Chamber on the other side.

Tread carefully, as there are traps to disarm inside the hallway. Once you get through, look for the podium inside the Chamber. Place the Dawnbringer Crest you obtained earlier on the podium, and then the Blood of Lathander will be yours for the taking.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Blood of Lathander in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you found this useful, and let us know which legendary weapon in the game is your favorite so far.

